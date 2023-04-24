comscore
Apple to produce 32 and 42-inch OLED displays by 2027: Report

Apple will reportedly produce 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays or iMacs by 2027 and plans to completely phase out LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices set for 2026.

  • Apple is reported to produce some massive OLED panels.
  • Apple may plan to produce 32-inch and 43-inch OLED panels or iMacs by 2027.
  • Apple may also have plans to completely phase out LCDs and mini LED displays in phones set for 2026.
Apple will reportedly produce 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays or iMacs by 2027 and plans to completely phase out LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices set for 2026. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 67,999 with bank offers is a sweet deal

According to a forecast from analysts at research firm Omdia, Apple could have some physically big plans for OLED in the works, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook hopes more Indian girls learn coding early

The report said that Apple will switch almost its entire product line to OLED by 2026, with only a 10.9-inch iPad using LCD at the time. Also Read - Apple may just have confirmed new Macs are coming at WWDC 2023

The iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays will switch from Mini LED to hybrid OLED by 2024.

Moreover, the report showed that another iPad model is outlined by analysts as a 20-inch foldable in a chart, which lines up with earlier rumours.

According to the report, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will transition to hybrid OLED in 2026.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch its augmented reality (AR) ‘Apple Glasses’ by 2026 or 2027 at the earliest, subject to the successful development of advanced metalens technology in the intervening years.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is developing metalens technology to replace plastic lens covers in a range of devices, starting with iPads and iPhones.

Metalenses are a flat lens technology that uses metasurfaces to focus light.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 24, 2023 5:06 PM IST
