Apple has now acknowledged the issue with Rapid Security Response updates and said that the new updates will be available soon to users.

Apple on Monday released new Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 users but the company pulled the updates the same day as certain websites were not working after these updates were installed.

The company has now acknowledged the issue and said that the new updates will be available soon to users.

“Apple is aware of an issue where recent Rapid Security Responses might prevent some websites from displaying properly,” Apple said in a statement.

“Rapid Security Responses iOS 16.5.1 (b), iPadOS 16.5.1 (b), and macOS 13.4.1 (b) will be available soon to address this issue,” the company adds.

Apple withdrew the updates within hours when it came to know that users are unable to access some major websites after installing these updates. However, these updates are designed to install automatically without affecting the system firmware but there is no automatic rollback option.

If you have the latest Rapid Security Response updates installed on your iPhone, iPad or Mac and you are not able to access some websites, here is a step-by-step guide on how to remove the Rapid Security Response from your device.

A step-by-step guide on how to remove the Rapid Security Response iPhone, iPad or Mac

For iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your device.

Step 2: Tap on About at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on iOS Version to see more information about your device’s software.

Step 4: Tap on Remove Security Response at the bottom of the screen.

This will uninstall the Rapid Security Response from your device and restore your original settings.

Step 6: Tap on Remove to confirm your action.

You may need to enter your passcode or Face ID to proceed.

For Mac

Step 1: Choose the Apple menu at the top left corner of your screen.

Step 2: Click on About this Mac to see more information about your device’s hardware and software.

Step 3: Click on More Info to see more details about your device’s specifications.

Step 4: Under macOS, click on the Info button next to the version number.

This will show you the Rapid Security Response information and options.

Step 5: Click on Remove and Restart to uninstall the Rapid Security Response from your device and restart it.

Step 6: Click on Confirm to proceed with the removal and restart.

You may need to enter your administrator password to continue.

