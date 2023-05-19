comscore
Apple restricts use of ChatGPT for its employees

Apple is concerned about the leak of confidential data by employees who use the AI programs.

Highlights

  • Apple reportedly restricted employees from using OpenAI's ChatGPT.
  • Apple also refrained employees from using other AI programs such as Microsoft's Copilot.
  • Apple doesn't want its data to be leaked through these AI programs.
Apple Inc has restricted the use of ChatGPT and other external artificial intelligence tools for its employees as Apple develops similar technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a document and sources. Also Read - Elon Musk never donated $100 million to ChatGPT owner OpenAI, says new report

Apple is concerned about the leak of confidential data by employees who use the AI programs and has also advised its employees not to use Microsoft-owned GitHub’s Copilot, used to automate the writing of software code, the report said. Also Read - Apple's new Beats Studio Buds + take huge inspiration from Nothing ear 1

Last month, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, said it had introduced an “incognito mode” for ChatGPT that does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence. Also Read - US authorities file charges against ex-Apple engineer for stealing self-driving tech, fleeing to China

Scrutiny has been growing over how ChatGPT and other chatbots it inspired manage hundreds of millions of users’ data, commonly used to improve, or “train,” AI.

Earlier Thursday, OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT app for Apple’s iOS in the United States.

Apple, OpenAI and Microsoft did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reuters 

  • Published Date: May 19, 2023 9:27 AM IST
