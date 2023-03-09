Apple may limit ProMotion, Always-On display to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple will reportedly limit its display features– Always-On and ProMotion– to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models. This means that the standard iPhone 15 will not come with the ProMotion feature, which speeds up parts of the screen when a faster rate is required and slows it down to save power, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may feature Dynamic Island on display

This also applies to the Always On display feature. According to leaker ayeux1122′, “Apple has already prepared to deliver the iPhone 15 series… panel to domestic companies, and it is said that it will soon confirm the details and prepare for mass production.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro might ditch 2 buttons for volume control

“What is confirmed here is that the specification supports LTPO 120 refresh rate only for the Pro series,” the leaker added, “and the basic normal plus model does not have the requirements.” Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here

It was also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

Apple is reportedly planning to equip the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the Dynamic Island, marking an end for the notch entirely from Apple’s flagship iPhone series. This year’s iPhone series, hence, may have a uniform display design, unlike last year’s when Apple replaced the notch on the Pro iPhone models with the Dynamic Island. The display sizes of each iPhone model, however, will likely remain the same.

According to tipster ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 series would come with a Dynamic Island design. The tipster tweeted a video showing off the front design of the upcoming iPhone models. The video shows three glass casings belonging to at least three iPhone models. Three glass casings with the Dynamic Island design mean that the design will reach beyond the Pro iPhone models this year.

Inputs from IANS