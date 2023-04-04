comscore Apple lays off small number of corporate employees
News

Apple lays off small number of corporate employees: Report

News

Apple is reportedly laying off a small percentage of people from one of its corporate teams amid the deepening global meltdown.

Highlights

  • Apple is laying off a small number of employees.
  • Apple has told some corporate retail employees to reapply for their jobs.
  • Apple is laying some employees who handle building and upkeep for its retail stores.
Apple 22

Apple is reportedly laying off a small percentage of people from one of its corporate teams amid the deepening global meltdown. Also Read - How to block call from unknown number on iPhone, Android smartphone

According to a report in Insider, Apple has told some corporate retail employees to reapply for their jobs or they will be laid off. Also Read - iPhone 14 Plus sales reportedly worse than Apple's expectations

The reports said that Apple is slashing jobs in the division that “handles building and upkeep for its retail stores”. Also Read - How to take screenshot of full page on your iPhone

Affected employees have reportedly been told that they have until the end of the week to apply for other positions at the company.

“Apple is offering up to four months of severance pay for those that aren’t able to stay,” the reports mentioned.

Internally, the iPhone maker is “pitching it as a way to improve its operations rather than as a cost-cutting measure”.

Apple is the only Big Tech company which has not done any massive layoffs so far amid the global economic downturn.

The company’s CEO had told The Wall Street Journal that layoffs were “a last resort.”

“We estimated that we would have grown on the iPhone absent the supply constraints. The macroeconomic situation is more difficult to estimate, but it’s apparent from looking at the numbers that wind was in our face for the quarter,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Cook said the company is managing costs very tightly and is curtailing hiring in certain areas, while continuing to hire in others.

“I view layoffs as a last resort kind of thing,” he added.

The company has slowed down hirings for some departments, delaying bonuses, reducing travel budgets, pushing back projects, and more such measures to cut costs.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 4, 2023 12:35 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple lays off small number of corporate employees

Spotify Live app shuts down: Here's why

Twitter logo is now Doge from Elon Musk's favourite cryptocurrency

Travelling soon? This Google Lens feature will let you explore a lot more

Google Search gets three travel-friendly features: Check details

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India