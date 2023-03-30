comscore Apple MR headset mass production delayed again, may not appear at WWDC 2023
News

Apple MR headset mass production delayed again, may not appear at WWDC 2023

Wearables

Apple has announced it will organise its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through June 9.

Apple Mixed Reality headset

Apple mixed-reality (MR) headset’s mass production is reportedly been pushed back again, and the device may not appear at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Also Read - Apple reportedly postpones Mixed Reality headset release to June at WWDC 2023: All you need to know

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Thursday shared the information on Twitter, saying: “Because Apple isn’t very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding ‘iPhone moment’, the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23.”

“The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device will appear at WWDC 2023, as the market widely expects,” he added.

Kuo further stated that the reasons for Apple not being optimistic about announcing an AR/MR headset include the “economic downturn, compromises on some hardware specifications for mass production (such as weight), the readiness of the ecosystem and applications, a high selling price (USD 3,000-4,000 or even higher), etc”.

In addition, due to the delayed mass production for assembly, 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 units are expected to be shipped this year, which is lower than the market consensus of 5,00,000 units or more.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced it will organise its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through June 9, as the company goes through building next-gen operating systems for its product portfolio.

According to the company, there will be an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 30, 2023 10:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple MR headset mass production delayed again, may not appear at WWDC 2023

Redmi Note 12, Note 12C launched in India, prices start at Rs 8,999

Instagram wants you to share more photos with your friends: Here s what it plans to do

Instagram brings collaborative collections

Global foldable phones market to hit 48 million units at worth $42 billion

Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Zoom's New AI Tools Will Soon Summarize Your Meetings For You - Watch Video

Microsoft Teams Avatars Rolled Out For Public Preview - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?

Tech Updates/ launch

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

Tech Updates/ launch

What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?
Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software

Tech Updates/ launch

Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software
Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone

Tech Updates/ launch

Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone