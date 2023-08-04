Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro launch event date leaked

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have already been talked about a lot. We know the changes coming to this year’s Pro models, as well as the features of the non-Pro iPhone models. But there has been no information so far on the launch date of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups. A new leak suggests that Apple may hold an event on September 13 to announce the next flagship iPhone series this year.

According to 9to5Mac, mobile carriers in the US have asked their employees not to take their day off on September 13 because a major smartphone announcement is scheduled for the same day. Although these companies have not taken Apple’s name, it is very likely the date is associated with the iPhone launch event. If you take a look at previous iPhone launches, they have all taken place in the month of September and that is our biggest hint.

At the same time, one could argue that Apple’s iPhone events have happened on a Tuesday, but last year’s event took place on a Wednesday, dated September 7. The upcoming September 13 also falls on a Wednesday and there is a possibility that Apple will schedule the iPhone event for the same day.

The report further said that if Apple launches the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 on September 13, the pre-orders for the new iPhone lineups will likely begin on Friday, September 15, while the shipping may begin a week later on September 22. For reference, the pre-orders for the iPhone 14 began on September 9 and its official release on September 16. There, however, will be a few exceptions for select markets. India will be among the countries where both pre-orders and shipping will begin in line with the US dates.

iPhone 15: What to expect

The iPhone 15 lineup will have the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhones are expected to get new Green colour, while the Pro models may get a Red shade or a Blue shade. The former shade may be called Crimson, as per rumours. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely get Dynamic Island and a new main sensor. The duo is said to get a new 48MP main lens alongside an ultra-wide unit. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is speculated to feature a periscope telephoto lens that supports 6x zoom.

The vanilla models will likely be powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, whereas, the Pro models may pack the new A17 Bionic SoC. The new iPhones will also get upgraded battery capacities. The iPhone 15 is said to pack a larger 3,877mAh battery, followed by iPhone 15 Plus with a 4,912mAh cell, and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with 3,650 and 4,852mAh batteries.