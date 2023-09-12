Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro may offer 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage

The iPhone 15 Pro, alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15, will likely be unveiled at Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event scheduled to take place at 10 am PT, which is 10.30 pm IST, on September 12. Several leaks and rumours have suggested that major changes are coming to the premium iPhone model this time. Apart from a USB-C port, the iPhone 15 Pro may come with the highest RAM and storage capacity by far. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro model is expected to feature up to 8GB RAM and 1TB storage, a media report said.

According to MacRumors, Apple has tested various storage configurations for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max devices such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. For the storage options, Apple is using NAND storage from several companies, including SK Hynix, Western Digital, Kioxia, and Samsung. There were also rumours of a 2TB storage option, but there is no evidence to back this up. Another leak suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro will start with 256GB of storage appears to be wrong; it will likely follow the iPhone 14 Pro’s storage options, the report mentioned.

As for RAM, the report said that the tech giant is planning to use LPDDR5 DRAM for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, the same RAM type found in last year’s flagship devices. Two RAM configurations were tested — 6GB and 8GB, with the RAM supplied by Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix. However, it’s unclear which of these two RAM configurations Apple will choose for the final mass-production units. Recent reports indicated that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ might come up with 8GB of RAM.

Aside from RAM, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature an upgraded A17 SoC manufactured on TSMC’s new 3nm manufacturing process. The A17 is expected to include an additional GPU core, which will improve graphics performance. The iPhone 15, on the other hand, may use the Apple A16 chip introduced on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, Apple’s next big global product launch — showcasing the fresh lineup of the iPhone 15 series — will take place on Tuesday. The tech giant is also expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 9 at the event. The company said its “Wonderlust” event will take place live from Apple Park.

