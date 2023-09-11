Apple is holding one of its biggest events on September 12 to likely unveil the new iPhone lineup, alongside new generations of the Apple Watch and AirPods. Of course, the spotlight is on the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, which are expected to feature radical changes, such as a USB-C port for the first time. While the design of the upcoming iPhone iterations will not steer away from what the existing models look like, you can expect granular changes, as well. Most of these changes are likely coming to the Pro models, but the standard iPhone models will not be left behind. For Apple enthusiasts, Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event will be full of surprises.

Over the past few months, several leaks and rumours have shaped up what the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro would be like. As usual, Apple has not confirmed anything, but given most of the information has come through prolific sources such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and Display Supply Chain Consultants’ chief executive officer Ross Young, the chances of what we have heard will translate into reality are quite high. With all the changes coming to the 2023 iPhone lineup, existing owners of iPhones are curious about what they can expect and whether it would make sense for them to upgrade. While we will get a clear picture after tomorrow’s event, let us quickly take you through everything we know about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

The elusive USB-C is coming to the iPhone

For the first time ever — and most likely unwillingly — Apple is introducing USB-C charging and media transfer technology to the iPhone. For years, iPhones have stuck to Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector even though the company’s other product lines, such as Mac and iPad embraced the USB-C port much earlier. Had it not been for the mandate issued by the European Commission, Apple would probably have never replaced the Lightning connector with a USB-C port.

Last year Apple confirmed that USB-C ports will appear on iPhones. “Obviously, we’ll have to comply; we have no choice,” The Wall Street Journal quoted Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, as saying. Joswiak was referring to the European Union’s mandate that all phones sold in its member markets will use a common connector, i.e., the USB-C if they use a physical charger. The ruling, slated to go into effect by next year, has legally forced Apple to move away from its proprietary connector. But Apple is not happy about it.

Talking to WSJ, Joswiak said that Apple has historically equipped the iPhone with its own technology and trusts its engineers on the same instead of being coerced into implementing hardware standards set by a regulator. All in all, USB-C port is happening — and that is good news for most customers, irrespective of how bad a decision it could be for Apple.

The USB-C technology makes the iPhone ready to be charged by most modern Android phone cables. But that is not the only convenience coming with the USB-C implementation. Reports suggest the iPhone 15 will be able to offer faster charging speeds. Kuo said the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 technology, ensuring a maximum charging speed of 35W. That makes sense if you look at the latest 35W power adapter from Apple. The upcoming Pro models of the iPhone will be able to take full advantage of the adapter. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may be limited to USB 2.0 technology, so do not expect a big jump in charging speeds of the standard iPhone models.

Dynamic Island all the way

While the iPhone 15 Pro series is getting the USB-C connector, the standard iPhone models are getting rid of the notch for good. Reports suggest Apple will standardise the Dynamic Island on all its iPhone models with this year’s launch. So maybe you can call this the biggest change coming to the non-Pro iPhone models. Apple introduced Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year.

A new Action Button

Apart from the USB-C port, the iPhone 15 Pro series is getting a new Action Button in place of the Ring/Silent toggle. It will be a reprogrammable button that will let you assign functions other than putting your iPhone on silent or ring mode. Dummies of the iPhone 15 Pro, too, have adopted a design that hints at the presence of a new Action Button. The standard iPhone models are unlikely to get it and will stick to the regular Ring/Silent toggle.

Titanium build

Among the most significant changes the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to bring is a new titanium frame. Reports suggest this will offer better durability than previous iPhone models. The bezels are also expected to become narrower, while the aluminium chassis will reportedly become more repairable. Apple is also expected to swap the gold colour variant for a new “titan grey” variant to honour the new build.

New chips

The iPhone 15 Pro lineup may get a faster A17 chip that is built using the 3nm process. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, may go for a souped-up version of the Apple A16 chip that runs the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The widening of the gap between the standard and Pro iPhone models in terms of performance began last year with the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups.