Apple Borivali store now open in Mumbai: What visitors can see inside and product demo

Apple is expanding its retail business in India. Apple Borivali is a new official store of the company, opened in Mumbai. It is a second Apple store in the town following Apple BKC. It is located at Sky City Mall in the western suburbs of Mumbai. It strives to deliver the Apple product and service to customers directly.

New Apple Store in Mumbai

The sixth Apple Store in India is the new store, Apple Borivali. It is part of other stores in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune. The shop is designed in the global Apple retail fashion. It has huge glass walls and open product display tables. Consumers have the option of looking around equipment within the store.

The store lets the customers view the newest models of iPhone, Mac computers, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods. Customers have access to purchasing accessories like cables, chargers and covers of the devices as well. Purchasers have an opportunity to test their products prior to the purchase. There is also the online purchase pick up service.

List of Services

Apple Borivali has services of qualified professionals. Customers will be able to discuss product features and comparisons with specialists. There are also in-store repair and support services offered by the store Genius Bar.

The company also provides a video consultation service which is referred to as Shop with a Specialist over Video. Using this service, buyers have the opportunity to seek advice in advance before buying something. They are able to make comparisons between models and get to know about the features of the device.

The educational sessions that the store undertakes are called “Today at Apple” and are also free. These classes concentrate on photography, art and coding. Everyone is welcome to attend these sessions. Participation can be made by families, students and business groups.

Environment-Friendly Design

The new Apple retail outlet is to operate on renewable energy. The company reports that the store is run considering carbon-neutral practices. This belongs to the global sustainability of Apple.

The launch of Apple Borivali indicates the increasing interest of the company in the Indian retail market. The local culture is also honored at the store. To celebrate the launch, Apple has issued city-themed wallpapers and a playlist on Apple Music. The company is still increasing its physical retail store in India.