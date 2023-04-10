Apple BKC coming up in India: Here are all countries with physical Apple Stores

Apple has recently demonstrated a renewed approach toward India, the market where the company’s marquee product, iPhone, is a status symbol and yet secures less than a percent. The new approach includes a bullish marketing campaign for the iPhone that costs almost equal to an Indian’s average salary for two months. The approach also includes Apple’s direct sales platform. Apple launched its online store in India in 2020, and now it is set to open its first physical store. Also Read - Apple's online store launches dedicated support team for small, medium enterprises in India

The first physical Apple Store in India is coming up at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai. It is called the Apple BKC, where BKC is short for the store's vicinity, Bandra Kurla Complex — an upscale region in India's financial capital. Inspired by Mumbai's iconic 'kaali peeli' taxis, the art of the upcoming Apple Store in Mumbai makes it one of the most attractive retail outlets in India. Apple's swanky physical outlets worldwide are famous for their art, so as it gears up to launch Apple BKC later this month, let us take a look at all the countries and Apple Stores in them.

India – Apple BKC in Mumbai Also Read - Apple's first physical store in India is finally ready and this is what it looks like

United States of America – 272 Apple Stores

Japan – 10 Apple Stores

United Kingdom – 39 Apple Stores

Canada – 28 Apple Stores

Italy – 17 Apple Stores

Australia – 22 Apple Stores

China – 44 Apple Stores

Switzerland – 4 Apple Stores

Germany – 16 Apple Stores

France – 20 Apple Stores

Spain – 11 Apple Stores

Hong Kong – 6 Apple Stores

Netherlands – 3 Apple Stores

Sweden – 3 Apple Stores

Brazil – 2 Apple Stores

Turkey – 3 Apple Stores

Belgium – 1 Apple Store

United Arab Emirates – 4 Apple Stores

Macau – 2 Apple Stores

Mexico – 2 Apple Stores

Singapore – 3 Apple Stores

Taiwan – 2 Apple Stores

South Korea – 5 Apple Stores

Austria – 1 Apple Store

Thailand – 2 Apple Stores