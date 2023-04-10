Apple BKC coming up in India: Here are all countries with physical Apple Stores

Apple has recently demonstrated a renewed approach toward India, the market where the company’s marquee product, iPhone, is a status symbol and yet secures less than a percent. The new approach includes a bullish marketing campaign for the iPhone that costs almost equal to an Indian’s average salary for two months. The approach also includes Apple’s direct sales platform. Apple launched its online store in India in 2020, and now it is set to open its first physical store. Also Read - Apple's online store launches dedicated support team for small, medium enterprises in India
The first physical Apple Store in India is coming up at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai. It is called the Apple BKC, where BKC is short for the store’s vicinity, Bandra Kurla Complex — an upscale region in India’s financial capital. Inspired by Mumbai’s iconic ‘kaali peeli‘ taxis, the art of the upcoming Apple Store in Mumbai makes it one of the most attractive retail outlets in India. Apple’s swanky physical outlets worldwide are famous for their art, so as it gears up to launch Apple BKC later this month, let us take a look at all the countries and Apple Stores in them. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to visit India this month to launch Apple Store in Mumbai
India – Apple BKC in Mumbai Also Read - Apple's first physical store in India is finally ready and this is what it looks like
United States of America – 272 Apple Stores
Japan – 10 Apple Stores
United Kingdom – 39 Apple Stores
Canada – 28 Apple Stores
Italy – 17 Apple Stores
Australia – 22 Apple Stores
China – 44 Apple Stores
Switzerland – 4 Apple Stores
Germany – 16 Apple Stores
France – 20 Apple Stores
Spain – 11 Apple Stores
Hong Kong – 6 Apple Stores
Netherlands – 3 Apple Stores
Sweden – 3 Apple Stores
Brazil – 2 Apple Stores
Turkey – 3 Apple Stores
Belgium – 1 Apple Store
United Arab Emirates – 4 Apple Stores
Macau – 2 Apple Stores
Mexico – 2 Apple Stores
Singapore – 3 Apple Stores
Taiwan – 2 Apple Stores
South Korea – 5 Apple Stores
Austria – 1 Apple Store
Thailand – 2 Apple Stores