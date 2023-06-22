comscore
News

Apple announces availability of developer tools for Apple Vision Pro and more

News

The software development kit for the Apple Vision Pro is being released at least six months before the official sale of the headset.

  • Published: June 22, 2023 9:51 AM IST

Highlights

  • Apple's Reality Composer Pro will optimise 3D content for visionOS apps.
  • Apple will open developer labs in different cities around the world next month.
  • Apple has also announced a new visionOS simulator for developers.
Apple-Vision-Pro-

Source: Apple

Apple has announced the availability of new software tools and technologies that will enable developers to design new app experiences for Apple Vision Pro. The software development kit for the Apple Vision Pro is being released at least six months before the official sale of the headset. Also Read - Chrome on iOS gets better translations, smarter maps, more

“Starting today, Apple’s global community of developers will be able to create an entirely new class of spatial computing apps that take full advantage of the infinite canvas in Vision Pro and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world to enable extraordinary new experiences.,” Apple said in a statement. Also Read - Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 series

For the unversed, Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computing system that lets users interact with digital content in their physical space using their eyes, hands, and voice as inputs. It is priced at $ 3,499 (Rs 2.88 approximately). Also Read - Apple’s iPhone 16 may get Wi-Fi 7: Ming Chi Kuo

New software development tools for Apple Vision Pro use the same foundational frameworks such as Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit, and TestFlight that are already used in other Apple platforms.

As Apple Vision Pro showcases 3D content, the company has announced a new tool with Xcode called Reality Composer Pro that will optimise 3D content for visionOS apps and games and will help developers “preview and prepare 3D models, animations, images, and sounds”.

In addition to this, the company has also announced a new visionOS simulator, which will help developers interact with their apps and “test various room layouts and lighting conditions”.

“Apple Vision Pro redefines what’s possible on a computing platform. Developers can get started building visionOS apps using the powerful frameworks they already know, and take their development even further with new innovative tools and technologies like Reality Composer Pro, to design all-new experiences for their users,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Furthermore, 3D apps and games developers who are using Unity’s authoring tools will now be able to port their Unity apps to Apple Vision Pro starting next month.

Apple claimed that developers who have previewed the visionOS SDK and APIs “are excited for the potential of the platform and how it will enable them to create all-new app experiences for their users”.

What else?

Apple has announced that the company will open “developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo” next month. These labs will help developers test their apps on Apple Vision Pro hardware. Furthermore, Apple engineers will be available in these labs to support developers.

Development Teams can also apply for developer kits starting next month, which will help them “quickly build, iterate, and test” apps on Apple Vision Pro.

 

  • Published Date: June 22, 2023 9:51 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple announces availability of developer tools for Apple Vision Pro and more

Uber cuts jobs in recruitment department, affecting 200 employees

Everything announced at Nintendo Direct June 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets Red, Blue colour variants in India

Infinix Note 30 5G first sale tomorrow

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video

Reviews

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video
5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Tech Updates/Launch

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level
Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How

News

Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How
Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know

News

Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know