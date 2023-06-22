Apple has announced the availability of new software tools and technologies that will enable developers to design new app experiences for Apple Vision Pro. The software development kit for the Apple Vision Pro is being released at least six months before the official sale of the headset. Also Read - Chrome on iOS gets better translations, smarter maps, more

"Starting today, Apple's global community of developers will be able to create an entirely new class of spatial computing apps that take full advantage of the infinite canvas in Vision Pro and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world to enable extraordinary new experiences.," Apple said in a statement.

For the unversed, Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computing system that lets users interact with digital content in their physical space using their eyes, hands, and voice as inputs. It is priced at $ 3,499 (Rs 2.88 approximately).

New software development tools for Apple Vision Pro use the same foundational frameworks such as Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit, and TestFlight that are already used in other Apple platforms.

As Apple Vision Pro showcases 3D content, the company has announced a new tool with Xcode called Reality Composer Pro that will optimise 3D content for visionOS apps and games and will help developers “preview and prepare 3D models, animations, images, and sounds”.

In addition to this, the company has also announced a new visionOS simulator, which will help developers interact with their apps and “test various room layouts and lighting conditions”.

“Apple Vision Pro redefines what’s possible on a computing platform. Developers can get started building visionOS apps using the powerful frameworks they already know, and take their development even further with new innovative tools and technologies like Reality Composer Pro, to design all-new experiences for their users,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Furthermore, 3D apps and games developers who are using Unity’s authoring tools will now be able to port their Unity apps to Apple Vision Pro starting next month.

Apple claimed that developers who have previewed the visionOS SDK and APIs “are excited for the potential of the platform and how it will enable them to create all-new app experiences for their users”.

What else?

Apple has announced that the company will open “developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo” next month. These labs will help developers test their apps on Apple Vision Pro hardware. Furthermore, Apple engineers will be available in these labs to support developers.

Development Teams can also apply for developer kits starting next month, which will help them “quickly build, iterate, and test” apps on Apple Vision Pro.