2024 began with a bang as Amazon added a plethora of shows and movies to Amazon Prime this month. From Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and to Talk to Me, there were several fan favorites. While we bid adieu to January, let’s take a look at all the shows and movies released this month on the Amazon Prime video streaming platform.

The following list can be handy for those who want to binge-watch all the shows and movies of the month on Amazon Prime.

Baby Ruby – Jan 1

Amazon Prime Video Library received the Bess Wohl directorial Baby Ruby this month. Originally released back in 2022, it arrived on Amazon Prime Video on the 1st of January.

Sheroes – Jan 1

The recently released Sheroes movie made it to Amazon Prime Video on January 1. The movie is about four inseparable friends who embark on an action-packed adventure in Thailand where they are thrust into a perilous situation. It stars Sasha Luss, Wallis Day, and Isabelle Fuhrman.

Marry My Husband Season 1 – Jan 1

The first Korean drama that reached the Prime Video library this month was ‘Marry My Husband’. Available on the platform starting January 1, the fantasy-romance series is about a woman named Ji-won who has a limited time left to live.

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening – Jan 1

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening was released on the 1st of January on Prime Video. The movie stars Dan Bakkedahl, Kevin Dillion, and Josh Duhamel.

Talk to Me- Jan 3

The spine-chilling show horror and mystery show Talk to Me was released on Prime Video on the 3rd of January. It is available for watching in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Death’s Game Part 2 – Jan 5

The Korean drama Death’s Game Part 2 made it to the Prime Video library on January 5. It is a fantasy show starring Seo In-Guk, Park So-dam, and Go Yoon-Jung.

Role Play – Jan 12

The Amazon Original movie Role Play made it to the platform on January 12 in the country. The action thriller show stars Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, and Bill Nighy. The mivie can be watched in English and Hindi languages.

Indian Police Force – Jan 14

Indian Police Force was the most-anticipated show on Amazon Prime Video. The Rohit Shetty directorial starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and Isha Talwar is an original cop story. It was released on January 14 and is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem- Jan 18

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans were able to watch the new Mutant Mayhem movie on Amazon Prime Video. The 2023-released film is about the Turtle brothers’ fight with the army of mutants. It was released on January 18 in English and Hindi.

Superman and Lois – Jan 25

The 2021-released Superman and Lois series starring Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, and Alex Garfin was released on Amazon Prime on January 25. If you are a Superman or Man of Steel fanatic, you may not want to miss this one.

Apart from these, other titles such as Hazbin Hotel Season 1, Expats Season 1, The Underdoggs, and Pakistan Tour of New Zealand were released this month on Prime Video.