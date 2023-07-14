Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Best early deals on smart speakers

Amazon Prime Day Early Deal is live now and offers discounts on thousands of products across various categories. Here is list of best deals on smart speakers.

Amazon’s annual two-day sale event for Prime members is coming soon. The Prime Day 2023 sale will begin at midnight on July 15 and end on July 16, 2023. Prime members can enjoy amazing deals and discounts on various products on Amazon during the sale.

Prime members can get a head start on Amazon’s annual two-day sale event. The Prime Day Early Deal is already live and exclusive for Prime members. It has thousands of products from various categories like electronics, fashion, home and kitchen, toys and games, and more at discounted prices.

If you are looking for a smart speaker at a lower price, check out these amazing offers on smart speakers from the Amazon Prime Day Early Deal.

Echo Dot (4-Generation) smart speaker with Alexa can be operated by voice. It can play music, control Alexa-compatible smart appliances, automatically turn on light when you enter the room using in-built motion detection and can also be used as a standalone speaker.

Interested buyers can avail 50 percent discount on this smart speaker and can get it for Rs 2,249 during Amazon Prime Day Early Deal.

Echo Dot (4-Generation) smart speaker with clock has a spherical design and comes with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature or timers. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness depending up on the day or night.

This smart speaker is available for Rs 4,449 with a 19 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day Early Deal.

Echo Pop smart speaker comes with a loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals and Alexa. It is available in four colours and can extend the smart experience to non-smart appliances using smart plugs.

Interested buyers can get it for Rs 3,949 after a 21 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day Early Deal.

Echo Studio features spatial audio processing technology for a wider and more immersive audio experience. It has five speakers that produce powerful bass with improved clarity, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. It is also powered by Dolby Atmos technology.

This smart speaker is available for Rs 17,999 with a 22 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day Early Deal.

Echo Dot (3-Generation) smart Speaker with Alexa can be operated by voice. It can play music, control Alexa-compatible smart appliances and can also be used as a standalone speaker.

Interested buyers can get it for Rs 1,949 after a 57 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day Early Deal.

