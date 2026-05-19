Amazon Alexa+ now turns your questions into AI-generated podcast episodes

Amazon is adding another AI feature to Alexa+, and this time it is focused on podcasts. The company has announced that Alexa+ can now generate AI-powered podcast episodes on demand based on topics users ask for. Also Read: Google I/O 2026: Gemini Spark announced as Google’s new AI agent for daily tasks

The feature is designed to work like a personalised audio explainer. Instead of searching for a podcast manually, users can simply ask Alexa+ about a topic, and the assistant creates a short podcast-style episode around it within minutes. Also Read: Google introduces Gemini Omni Flash at I/O 2026: AI can now simulate physics and edit videos

According to Amazon, the feature is currently available for Alexa+ users in the US. Also Read: Best split ACs under Rs 50000 to survive India’s extreme heat wave in 2026

How the feature works

The process is fairly simple. You just tell Alexa what you want to hear about, and it puts together a podcast-style episode around that topic. Before it generates the final version, it also gives you a quick idea of what the discussion will include.

There’s some control on the user side too. You can ask it to keep the episode shorter, focus more on a certain topic, or slightly change the direction before the audio is created.

After that, the finished episode shows up in the Alexa app or on Echo Show devices. The podcast can then be played directly from there or accessed later through the Music and More section.

What kind of podcasts can Alexa create?

Amazon says the feature can generate episodes on a wide range of topics. This can cover all kinds of topics, including news, sports, travel, music, hobbies, and general explainers.

So if someone wants a quick podcast about the Roman Empire, the Apollo missions, or even recent football discussions, Alexa+ can generate one within minutes. Amazon has also shown examples where the AI hosts casually talk about music releases and sports events like a regular podcast conversation.

AI-generated hosts and news partnerships

One of the main parts of the feature is the use of AI-generated voices acting as podcast hosts. These hosts discuss topics in a back-and-forth style, making the experience feel closer to listening to a regular podcast.

Amazon says Alexa+ pulls information from several partner publications and news organisations. These include Reuters, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Politico, Vox, TIME, Forbes, and Business Insider, among others.

The company says this helps Alexa+ generate more up-to-date and detailed audio content.

AI podcasts are becoming more common

AI-generated podcast tools have started appearing across multiple platforms recently. Similar features are already available through Google’s NotebookLM and some browser-based AI tools as well.

The idea behind these tools is mostly convenience. Instead of reading long articles or searching across different videos, users can listen to AI-generated summaries and discussions while travelling, working, or doing other tasks.

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Amazon also hinted that more personalised audio features could arrive later, including custom news briefings and content generated from user documents or shared information.