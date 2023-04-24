comscore
News

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million in 2022 amid cost cutting measures

News

Alphabet Inc in a securities filing has said that the company has paid $226 million in 2022 to its chief executive Sundar Pichai.

  • Published: April 24, 2023 5:00 PM IST

Highlights

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million in 2022.
  • Google has announced to cut 12,000 jobs across the world.
  • Google CEO’s compensation included stock awards of about $218 million.
Sundar Pichai

On the one side, layoff news from tech companies has become common these days and on the other, the salaries of top management of these companies are increasing every year. One such news came from Google’s parent company. Alphabet Inc, in a securities filing, has revealed that it paid $226 million in 2022 to its chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai. This is more than 800 times the median employee’s pay. Also Read - Google Meet co-present slides feature: How to use it

This news comes at a time when Google announced to cut 12,000 jobs across the world in January. This is equivalent to six percent of the company’s workforce globally. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon get Channels feature for broadcasting information

In a blog post on January 20, 2023, Sundar Pichai wrote, “I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.” Also Read - Google Drive gets multi-account support on Android: How this feature works

If we have a look at the layoff numbers, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook-owned Meta, the largest US tech companies have laid off around 51,000 employees recently. The reasons cited by these companies before moving forward with layoffs are generally financials which involve cost-cutting and streamlining operations.
These layoffs affect workers, their families, and economies the most. Consider this, Indian workers who are working in the US on H1B visas have to find a new job within 60 days or earlier if their authorisation validity ends before. Those who don’t find a new job within that period are forced to leave and return to India.

In India too, the job prospects are limited or are declining considering the global scenario and the country has its own set of challenges in the job market like population, limited resources and low investment. The “booming IT sector” has witnessed a sluggish growth of lately with some companies putting a hiring freeze as others resort to layoffs. The reason behind this is mainly anticipated recession in the US and high inflation in Europe.

Well, layoffs are not the first options that a company chooses when it thinks of cost-cutting. They resort to many alternatives like cutting unnecessary expenses such as free snacks or funds towards the purchase of personal devices before restoring to layoffs. But even these measures affect a general employee and top management generally bypasses cost-cutting measures.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2023 5:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google's Sundar Pichai received $226 million in 2022 amid layoffs

BSNL to deploy 200 4G towers everyday after successful pilot: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may use EV tech in its battery

Tecno extends pre-booking for Phantom V Fold 5G until April 27

Nothing planning to launch Nothing Store in India soon

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video