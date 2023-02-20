Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Amazon has introduced a new feature in the Alexa mobile app, in a recent update, allowing users to manage and move their music between Echo devices (or groups of multiple speakers) within the app itself. Previously, users needed to use voice commands to perform some of those actions, reports The Verge. Also Read - Amazon Prime Phones Party: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy M04, Xiaomi 12 Pro and more

Users can also play audio across Echo Show and Fire TV devices through the Alexa app. The current Echo speaker lineup from Amazon includes the standard Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Studio, and optional Echo Sub subwoofer. Moreover, the tech giant has also developed a new overview screen for the Alexa app, which it calls the “Active Media List”. Also Read - Amazon Prime Lite subscription expected to launch in India soon

This is accessible whenever audio is playing on users’ systems and displays what’s playing where as well as allowing them to control multiple products from a single list, according to the report. Last month, Amazon and Disney teamed up to launch a new voice assistant called ‘Hey Disney!’, which was shown with a live demonstration at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale announced for January 17: Check best deals

The “first-of-its-kind” voice assistant will provide customers access to a “wide range of Disney magic through Echo devices at home and as a complimentary service at select Disney Resorts hotels”, Amazon said in a blogpost.

Meanwhile, Amazon revealed the top questions asked by Indian users to Alexa last year. From the founder of Twitter to the price of Bitcoin, users in the country sought information about global hot topics through the cloud-based voice service.

Many users were extremely curious about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s personal life and turned to Alexa to learn more about the actors’ romantic relationships, wedding plans and other details, including — “Alexa, Salman Khan ki girlfriend kaun hai?” (“Alexa, Who is Salman Khan’s girlfriend?”) and “Alexa, Salman Khan ki shaadi kab hogi?” (“Alexa, when will Salman Khan get married?”).

“Over the last five years, Alexa has grown to become an integral part of Indian households and has always delighted customers with its clever quips and entertaining responses,” Amazon said in a statement.

“In 2022 as well, Indian users turned to Alexa to satiate their curiosity about the year’s trending topics, celebrities, festivals, sports, and other unique questions.”

Users were interested in trivia and global events, and frequently turned to Alexa to brush up their knowledge. “Alexa, what is the height of Burj Khalifa?” and “Alexa, who is the tallest man on earth?” were among the top knowledgeable questions users asked the voice service last year. Indian users were also curious to know more about some of the most popular public figures, they asked “Alexa, what is Alia Bhatt’s age?”, “Alexa, how old is Kendall Jenner?” and much more.

