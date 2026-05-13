Airtel rolls out One Airtel service to combine mobile, WiFi and DTH into a single bill

Airtel has launched a new bundled offering called One Airtel, designed to merge mobile, broadband, DTH, and IPTV services into a single billing system. The move aims to simplify account management for users who currently handle multiple services and separate monthly bills across different platforms. Also Read: Airtel Rs 469 and Rs 548 recharge plans: Compare calling, SMS, and data benefits

Unified system

One Airtel reflects a growing shift in the telecom industry toward consolidation of services. Instead of maintaining separate accounts for mobile, internet, and television, users can now manage everything through a single Airtel postpaid connection. Also Read: Airtel 1-month plans now live: Which one should you pick? Check price, perks, more

The goal is to reduce complexity and bring all home and mobile services under one structured system, making payments and tracking significantly easier. Also Read: Reliance Jio adds Rs 339 plan with calendar month validity: Full benefits inside

What One Airtel includes

The One Airtel bundle brings together multiple services under one plan:

Airtel postpaid mobile connection

Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband

DTH connection

IPTV services

The service is positioned as an evolved version of Airtel Black, with a stronger focus on integration and unified management.

How One Airtel works

Users with an Airtel postpaid SIM can link additional services such as broadband and television to the same account. Once linked, all services are managed through a single interface.

This setup allows users to receive one consolidated bill, monitor usage across services, and manage household subscriptions from a central account. The system also includes bundled pricing benefits depending on the selected plan.

Advance payment structure

While the postpaid mobile connection does not require an upfront payment, certain home services still involve advance charges.

New WiFi connection: Rs 1,500

WiFi + IPTV plan: Rs 1,500

IPTV-only connection: Rs 500

DTH connection: Rs 1,500

Secondary TV connection: Rs 500

These amounts are adjusted against future bills, effectively crediting the user over time.

Additional benefits included

The bundled service also introduces several operational benefits for users:

Single bill for all Airtel services

No separate installation fee on eligible plans

Centralised customer support

Easier account management

Promotional discount for new users

These features are designed to improve convenience and reduce service fragmentation.

What is bundled telecom services

The introduction of One Airtel aligns with a broader trend in the telecom sector where companies are combining mobile, broadband, OTT, and television services into integrated packages.

This model helps operators improve customer retention while offering users a simplified way to manage multiple digital services within a single ecosystem.

The broader transition to unified connectivity

The key development is not just billing consolidation, but the gradual transformation of telecom services into a unified digital ecosystem.

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Mobile connectivity, broadband internet, and home entertainment are increasingly being treated as interconnected services rather than separate products, with One Airtel representing another step in that direction.