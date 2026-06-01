Airtel cuts Xstream Play Premium price: 20 OTT apps now available for Rs 99

If you are fond of online content and stream multiple platforms, then it can quickly become expensive for you. Users who subscribe to different services for watching web series, movies, live sports, TV shows, or regional content will have to pay more in coming time. However, to attract entertainment-focused users, Bharti Airtel has introduced a limited-period summer OTT Sale. This sale will reduce the prices of company’s Airtel XStream Play Premium subscription. Also Read: Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Plans, benefits, speed compared

Airtel is providing XStream Play Premium at just Rs 99 per month under its promotional offer. To recall, earlier the price of this service was Rs 149 per month. The plan allow users to access 20 OTT platforms through single subscription. This makes it one of the most affordable bundled streaming offerings currently available. Also Read: Jio AirFiber 5G Wi-Fi device to launch later this week: This is how it will work

Users can access the discounted Airtel XStream plan via company’s digital platforms, including Airtel Thanks app and the Airtel XStream play website along with mobile application. Also Read: Airtel Xstream AirFiber launched as India's first 5G Wi-Fi service

Airtel Xstream Play Premium Now Available At Rs 99

As part pf the Summer OTT sale, the telecom operator is offering reduced monthly subscription fee of XStream Play Premium by Rs 50. This is a promotional offer that brings the effective daily cost to around Rs 3.30. This is one of the best budget-friendly options for users who want to consume content across multiple OTT services.

The subscription will be valid for one month. In addition, it offer access to a wide range of content, including webs series, regional programming, movies, live television on channels, and more.

Which OTT Platforms Are Included In The Rs 99 Plan?

Users will get access to 20 OTT platforms via single account under Airtel XStream Play Premium plan.

There are popular streaming services added in the list, including Sony LIV, aha, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, Hungama, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, EPIC ON, Playflix, ManoramaMAX, Ultra, Chaupal, ShortsTV, Raj Digital TV, Klikk, NammaFlix, DocuBay, Addatimes, Jojo and Times Play.

Upcoming Content Adds More Value To The Offer

Airtel is also showcasing some of its upcoming releases which will be available via the bundled OTT platform.

Some of the popular series like Gullak Season 5 will be available to watch for the subscribers along with sports channels, which will cover the India Women’s Tour of England.

For those who binge-watch their Hindi web series, regional shows or live sports, the deal might be a great one when compared to multiple subscriptions across platforms.

Airtel is also offering an All-In-One OTT Pack.

Airtel has taken the decision to keep offering Rs 279 package to its customers who require a more comprehensive entertainment offering, as this plan includes numerous premium streaming services, in addition to data benefits.

The Rs 279 pack offers Netflix Basic along with JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Xstream Play Premium also provides users the extra 20 OTTs that come with the standard bundle.

The plan includes 1GB of data and will be active for a month. The extra data usage will be charged at 50 paise per MB, says Airtel.

The plan lets the users avail major streaming platforms without subscribing to their separate services at an effective cost of about Rs 9.30 per day.

Why Telecom Companies Are Focusing On OTT Bundles

For telecom operators in India, OTT aggregation has emerged as a key area of focus.

Companies are no longer competing just for the lowest mobile data rates but are also trying to woo and keep customers with entertainment perks. Bundled OTT subscriptions are a great way for users to save money and a new opportunity for telecom companies to offer more than just connectivity.

The most obvious benefit for consumers is convenience. Instead of having to subscribe to different services and different billing cycles, users will have multiple streaming choices with one plan.

Views of content across language and genre are increasingly making bundled offerings like Airtel Xstream Play Premium more appealing with subscription fatigue being on the rise.

Is The Airtel Xstream Play Premium Offer Worth It?

Sony LIV, regional OTTs and an array of entertainment fare, Airtel’s Rs 99 offer is at a discount for a limited period.

The Rs 99 plan doesn’t have Netflix or JioHotstar, but there are 20 OTT services that make this one of the most affordable OTT aggregation packages that are currently available.

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This price cut is only for a short time, so anyone seeking to cut down on their monthly entertainment bill by staying current with several streaming channels will find this to be a good deal.