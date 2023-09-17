Reliance Jio will launch its latest home broadband offering called Jio AirFiber on September 19, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, announced at the annual general meeting in August. The Jio AirFiber is a wireless internet device that will use the company’s 5G network to offer you high-speed internet with speeds of up to 1.5Gbps. It is different from the regular Jio Fiber connection because unlike the latter, it does not use optical fibre. That is why it is easier to install anywhere with 5G connectivity, irrespective of whether that area has Jio Fiber’s optical fibre network.

The Jio AirFiber is the company’s answer to Airtel Xstream AirFiber, which was launched in early August as the country’s first home 5G Wi-Fi service. It will function similarly to Airtel’s offering using point-to-point radio links, although the plans and other details are yet to be announced. If you are planning to explore Jio AirFiber, here are a few things about it that you must know:

Jio AirFiber device: It will likely be a plug-and-play device that can be carried anywhere you go. It does not need optical fibre to provide internet and relies on the existing 5G network through the nearest cell towers. To put it simply, it will work exactly like your phone’s hotspot but with better connectivity features without concerns such as automatic switching to the 4G network and impact on the phone’s battery life.

Jio AirFiber speeds: The company claims the device can offer 5G speeds of up to 1.5Gbps, but the actual speed will vary from place to place. Areas with less powerful 5G coverage will enable lower speeds. The speed is also likely to be subject to the distance from the nearest cell tower. More details will be announced on September 17.

Jio AirFiber plans: Much like Airtel Xstream AirFiber, Jio AirFiber is also likely to come with tariff plans. How much will they cost? We will find out on the launch day. However, for now, let us take a look at Airtel’s offering. Airtel’s Xstream AirFiber costs Rs 4,794 for a six-month plan along with a security deposit of 2,500, totalling Rs 7,294. A report suggested Jio AirFiber may cost Rs 6,000 to give Airtel competition.