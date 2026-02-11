AirPods Pro with cameras? What Apple may be planning next

Apple may be working on a new version of the AirPods Pro that includes camera-like sensors, according to recent leaks. The upgrade, if it happens, would not be aimed at taking photos or videos, but at helping the earbuds better understand the user’s surroundings. Also Read: iPhone 17e launch soon: From launch timeline, specs, price to design - everything to know

Leak hints at new sensors

The information comes from tipster Kosutami, who shared on X that the next AirPods Pro will be able to “see around you.” The post also suggested that Apple may not increase the price despite the new hardware. The current AirPods Pro are priced at $249 in the US and Rs. 25,900 in India. Also Read: 7 hidden iPhone tips in iOS 26 you should try

No technical details were shared in the leak, but earlier reports have pointed in a similar direction. These suggest Apple may use infrared sensors or depth-related components instead of standard cameras.

What these sensors could be used for

The sensors are said to be meant for spatial awareness and not for taking photos or recording video. They are said to help the AirPods Pro detect distance, movement, and surrounding space. The sensors are meant to support spatial audio and head tracking when users are moving, including while walking or in crowded areas.

Some reports say the sensors could adjust audio behaviour based on surroundings or movement, without manual input. There has also been mention of gesture-based controls, though there is no confirmation on how that would work.

Infrared sensors over cameras

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said Apple was exploring infrared camera modules for future AirPods. Infrared hardware is commonly used for depth and proximity sensing and generally uses less power than standard cameras. Since infrared sensors do not capture visible images, they would also avoid privacy concerns linked to cameras.

Apple was granted a patent in 2025 that describes proximity detection and 3D depth mapping in wearable devices. While patents do not confirm products, they usually show what the company is working on internally.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Other changes mentioned

The next AirPods Pro is also said to use a new H3 chip. This is expected to improve wireless performance and audio processing. Apple is also testing health-related sensors for future AirPods, but it is unclear if those will be included in the next Pro model.