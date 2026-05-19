After Samsung, Apple Watch Ultra 4 may Finally bring blood pressure monitoring

If you have been waiting for a major Apple Watch refresh before upgrading, this year’s Ultra model may become interesting. Latest leak suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 4 could arrive with upgraded blood pressure monitoring features alongside a possible redesign. Also Read: Will Apple bring Titanium back to iPhone 18 Pro models?

As per a latest report by DigiTimes, Apple is reportedly working on a new high blood pressure notification system that uses the optical heart-rate sensor to study how blood vessels react during heartbeats. If unusual patterns linked to hypertension are detected, the watch may alert users. Also Read: iOS 27 may add Grammarly-like AI Grammar checker

However, the feature is reportedly still under FDA review. Apple already has something similar, but this may go further. Technically, Apple has already introduced hypertension-related alerts in recent Apple Watch models through watchOS 26. The existing system analyses overnight sensor data over longer periods to identify possible trends linked to high blood pressure. Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026 begins June 8: Expected to reveal iOS 27 and smarter Siri

But the rumoured Apple Watch Ultra 4 setup sounds more refined and possibly more proactive. Instead of just long-term tracking, reports suggest the new version may improve how the watch interprets blood vessel response patterns in real time. That could make alerts more useful for early detection and ongoing monitoring.

However, it is important to understand one thing clearly: this may still not work like a traditional blood pressure machine that gives exact systolic and diastolic numbers.

Other smartwatches with a blood pressure feature

Interestingly, some smartwatch brands are already offering blood pressure-focused wearables. For example, the Huawei Watch D2 uses a micro-airbag system built into the watch strap. It works more like a compact wrist blood pressure cuff that inflates during readings.

Apple’s expected method sounds different. Instead of physically measuring pressure through inflation, the company appears to be focusing more on pattern detection using optical sensors and AI-driven analysis.

Apple Watch Ultra redesign

Apart from the health features, reports also suggest that the Apple Watch Ultra 4 could receive a significant redesign.

Earlier leaks pointed toward a new sensor arrangement at the back of the watch, possibly featuring eight sensors placed in a ring-style layout. While the exact design remains unclear, supply-chain chatter suggests Apple may be preparing one of the bigger hardware changes seen on the Ultra lineup so far.

Of course, as with all early leaks, nothing is officially confirmed yet.

When could it launch?

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year, likely during Apple’s fall launch event.

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Until then, the leaks should still be treated carefully. But if accurate, the Ultra 4 may end up becoming more about health intelligence than just rugged design.