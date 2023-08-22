Acer One 10, One 8 Android tablets launched: Price, specifications

Acer has launched two new Android tablets in India. The Acer One 10 is a 10.1-inch tablet, while the One 8 has an 8.7-inch screen, and that is among a few differences between the two tablets. The rest of the specifications, such as processor and software, of the Acer One 10 and One 8 are the same. The company claims that the new Android tablets come with sleek and lightweight designs, making it easier for customers to carry them around and carry out different functions with speed.

“These tablets aim to empower users with seamless productivity and immersive experiences while on the move,” said Sudhir Goel, chief business officer at Acer India. “They feature powerful processors, ample storage, and vibrant displays, striking a perfect balance between functionality and portability.”

Acer One 10, One 8 price in India

The Acer One 10 starts at a price of Rs 17,990, while the One 8 price starts at Rs 12,990. Both new tablets are now available to buy in all Acer Exclusive Stores and online stores. The company did not say anything about whether these tablets will be available to buy from third-party shopping platforms.

Acer One 10, One 8 specifications

The Acer One 10 and One 8 have 10.1-inch WUXGA and 8.7-inch displays, respectively, featuring IPS Incell Panel Technology. The company claims the displays will offer vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The tablets run Android 12, which offers navigation through apps and content. “Users can expect swift and efficient performance for web browsing, media streaming, and productive tasks,” said the company in a release. There are two RAM and storage configurations for both tablets: 3GB of RAM/ 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM/ 64GB of storage on the One 8 and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM/ 64GB of memory and 6GB of RAM/ 128GB of storage. If you want to use more storage, you can add a microSD card of up to 1TB.

On the back of the Acer One 8, there is an 8MP camera while for selfies and video calls, there is a 2MP fixed-focus camera. The Acer One 10, on the other hand, uses a 13MP dual camera system on the back, while for video calls, there is a 5MP fixed-focus camera. Both tablets come with support for a 4G SIM card, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. Powering the new Acer tablets is an octa-core MediaTek MT8768 processor. The Acer One 10 comes with a 7100mAh battery, while the One 8 uses a 5100mAh battery.