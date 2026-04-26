I picked top air coolers under Rs 30000 for strong summer cooling

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Everest 200 Desert Air Cooler

Everest 200 Desert Air Cooler is designed for large commercial cooling use. It delivers an air flow of 13000 m³ per hour for strong air circulation. It comes with a 30 inch fan for wide coverage. The cooler uses 100 mm honeycomb pads for improved cooling efficiency. It has a 500 W high performance motor for powerful operation. It can cover an area of up to 3000 sq ft and is suitable for halls, warehouses, and outdoor spaces. The price of this air cooler is Rs 30,199.