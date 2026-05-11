5 best iPhone deals on Flipkart SASA Lele sale 2026 you shouldn’t ignore

Flipkart is currently hosting the SASA Lele sale 2026, which is simply a summer sale, offering discounts and offers on a wide range of gadgets, smartphones, and home appliances. If you are in the market to buy a new premium smartphone, then the struggle might be even more intense for you due to the abundance of options. Also Read: Apple may bring macOS 27 redesign to fix Liquid Glass problems on Mac

If you are an Apple fan and the iPhone deal is what you were waiting for, then here are the best iPhone deals that you must check due to their massive price drops. From the latest iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 to the iPhone 16 Plus – check out the deals here. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max may cost the same as iPhone 17 Pro Max

Best iPhone Deals On Flipkart

1. iPhone 17

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro price dropped to its LOWEST; Check best deal on Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales

Launched at Rs 82,999, the Flipkart sale is offering it for Rs 76,900 for the 256GB storage option. However, the card offers can make it more droolworthy as the SBI credit card users can avail a flat Rs 4,000 off. On the other hand, the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can grab a massive Rs 6,220 off, while the Flipkart SBI credit card holders can get Rs 5,745 off.

Who should buy this: This will be a good option for those who want the latest iPhone experience without stretching towards the Pro lineup.

2. iPhone 17 Pro

Flipkart’s SASA Lele Sale is offering the iPhone 17 Pro at its lowest price, so far! It was launched at Rs 1,34,900; however, you can grab it for Rs 1,11,400 in the Deep Blue colour variant. It is currently listed at Rs 1,19,900, but the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get a huge discount of Rs 8,500, which brings the effective price. Apart from this, the Flipkart SBI Credit card users can get Rs 8,000 off, while the SBI credit card holders have a chance to get Rs 2,000 off only.

Who should buy: If camera performance, gaming, and long-term flagship usage are your priorities, then this will be a good option. It is powered by an A19 Pro chipset and has a triple 48MP camera setup.

3. iPhone Air

Against the launch price of Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone Air is available for Rs 95,900 during the ongoing Flipkart SASA Lele Sale. Although it is listed at Rs 99,900 for the 256GB storage option, SBI credit card and Flipkart’s SBI card can get you Rs 4000 off, while the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get Rs 4,500 off. Ultimately, with card offers, you can get it under Rs 96,000.

Who should buy this: This should suit those who want flagship-level performance in a slim phone. It features a 6.5-inch display and a 48MP camera.

4. iPhone 16

Another interesting option is the iPhone 16. It is available at Rs 62,900 without any terms or conditions! On top of this, the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users have a chance to further slash the price by Rs 5,520, while Flipkart SBI card holders can get Rs 5,045 off. If you don’t have any of these credit cards, then there is another Rs 4000 off on an SBI credit card. In any case, you will easily get it under Rs 60,000.

Who should buy this? For buyers upgrading from an older iPhone or entering the Apple ecosystem for the first time. Note, it features a 60Hz display and an A18 chipset.

5. iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 Plus costs Rs 77,900 for the 128GB storage variant during the current sale on Flipkart. Note, it was launched at Rs 89,900, while the price was reduced to Rs 79,900 after the iPhone 17 series last year. There is a maximum of Rs 6,270 off on Flipkart Axis bank, which makes it available for just Rs 71,630. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank offers Rs 5,795, and the SBI credit card can get you Rs 4000 off.

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Who should buy this? This is a better choice for users who prefer a bigger display and battery life over compactness.

Quick Look At The iPhone Deals: