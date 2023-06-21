comscore
    Xiaomi Pad 6 goes on sale today: Check price, offers, and specifications

    Mobiles

    The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a 144Hz IPS display and a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

    Highlights

    • Xiaomi Pad 6 is now up for grabs in India.
    • Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a 144Hz display.
    • Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.
    xiaomipad6

    Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet in India last week. The tablet comes with a larger 144Hz display and a powerful Snapdragon chipset. Starting today, the device is available for purchase in India. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Xiaomi Pad 6 bundles will help you decide which accessories you need

    Xiaomi Pad 6 first sale: Price, offers, and availability

    The Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 28,999. Those with ICICI Bank credit cards get flat 3,000 on full swipe and EMI transactions. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Redmi Buds 4 Active in India: Check price, specs, availability

    After considering the card offer, the effective price of the tablet becomes Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. The table also comes with accessories like Xiaomi Smart Pen Gen 2 for Rs 5,000, a detachable keyboard priced at Rs 4,999, and a case costing Rs 1,499.

    The tablet is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colorways. It can be purchased on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Xiaomi stores in the country.

    Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications and features

    Xiaomi Pad 6 is a successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5. The tablet brings a new design and has some internal upgrades. It borrows the camera island design from the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It comes with an 11-inch display featuring a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels.

    It is an IPS panel with a variable screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 550 nits. The tablet comes with 309 PPI pixel density and a 99 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

    The tablet features an 8MP camera for doing video calls and taking selfies. It has a 105-degree FoV. There’s a 13MP camera on the rear. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

    It packs an 8,840mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charging. Xiaomi advertises that the device can charge completely in 100 minutes. It is said to offer over 15 hours of video playback time, 65 hours of music playback, and over 26 days of standby time. The tablet boots on MIUI OS for Pad.

    Some of the other features of the tablet include a quad-speaker system and Dolby Atmos audio. It has Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. As said above, the tablet comes with several accessories including a detachable keyboard, a Smart Pen (stylus), and a case.

    • Published Date: June 21, 2023 4:06 PM IST
