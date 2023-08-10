Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date announced, official design revealed

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, the company’s third foldable smartphone, is set to launch in China on August 14. The device will be the successor to the Mix Fold 2 and Mi Mix Fold, which were released in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Xiaomi has also revealed the official design of the Mix Fold 3, which features a Leica-branded quad-camera system at the back and a slim form factor.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun announced the launch date of the Mix Fold 3 on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. He also shared a marketing poster with a tagline that translates to “defining a new standard for the second half of folding screen”.

The launch event will start at 7:00PM local time (4:30PM IST) and will include Lei Jun’s annual speech about the company’s business.

Xiaomi also posted first-look renders of the Mix Fold 3 on Weibo, showing the device in both folded and unfolded modes. The renders show the device in black and cream colours with slightly curved corners.

The Mix Fold 3 seems to have a relatively large square-shaped camera module compared to its predecessors. The camera module houses four sensors and an LED flash, along with the Leica branding.

According to previous reports, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will sport an 8.02-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) inner display and a 6.5-inch cover panel. Both screens are expected to offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The device is also expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with either 50W or 67W wired fast charging support.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will compete with other foldable smartphones in the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, which were launched recently. It is not clear if the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will be available in markets outside of China.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has launched its latest Redmi 12 series of smartphones in India, which includes two models: Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G. The Redmi 12 4G is the same as the China variant, while the Redmi 12 5G marks its global debut with the India launch. Both phones are available for purchase from today (August 4) on various online and offline platforms.

The Redmi 12 series offers a premium glass back design with a quad rear camera setup and a large FHD+ display. The phones are powered by different processors, with the Redmi 12 4G featuring a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and the Redmi 12 5G sporting a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

