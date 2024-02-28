Xiaomi took the centrestage when it launched its latest flagship phone that takes on the company’s slowly-growing popularity in mobile photography up a notch. The company announced the global debut of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, alongside the regular Xiaomi 14 in Barcelona, Spain. The new phones come with all the bells and whistles, including Xiaomi’s new mobile platform called HyperOS. However, the Xiaomi 14 series will not be the only phones to offer the HyperOS experience. Xiaomi released a rollout schedule of HyperOS for the first half of 2024, covering more than 10 devices in a span of four-five months.

HyperOS was launched last year as one of Xiaomi’s most ambitious projects, involving replacing the popular MIUI skin with a brand-new OS that allows better integration of devices while invoking a sense of freshness. Since HyperOS is based on Android 13, it offers features any other Android phone also would. Xiaomi has seen shipping HyperOS on some of its latest devices, including the Xiaomi 14 series, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro, Pad 6S Pro, while the OS is also available on slightly older phones, including Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. But the company has a plan to cover as many devices as it can — at least before July this year.

Xiaomi HyperOS rollout schedule for H1 2024

— Smartphones

Xiaomi 14 series

Redmi Note 13 series

Xiaomi 13 series

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi 13T series

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 series

Redmi Note 12 5G

— Tablets

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad SE

Xiaomi 12T series

— Wearables

Xiaomi Watch S3

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro

Some of the aforementioned devices come pre-installed with HyperOS, which means you will not have to wait to get your hands on Xiaomi’s new operating system when you buy any of them. However, if you have an old device that is a part of this list, Xiaomi has not specified exact dates when the rollout would begin. It could be days or weeks, or even months until the deadline approaches, i.e., the first half of 2024.