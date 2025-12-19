Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leak Reveals Battery Upgrade, New Colours And Design Changes

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is likely to launch in China soon as the flagship model in the Xiaomi 17 lineup. Xiaomi has not confirmed the specifications so far. However, a new leak has revealed details related to the phone’s battery, charging support, dimensions, and colour options. The leak indicates some changes over the previous Ultra model, mainly in battery size and overall design. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of January 6 Launch: What To Expect

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

As per a Gadgets 360 report, Chinese tipster Bald Panda's post on Weibo suggests that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will come with a 6,800mAh battery. This would be a step up from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which featured a 6,000mAh cell.

The handset is also said to support 100W wired fast charging. Wireless charging support is also expected, although the exact speed has not been specified. For comparison, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra supported 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. Despite the capacity bump, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is still expected to house a smaller battery than the Xiaomi 17 Pro, which is rumoured to pack a 7,500mAh cell.

The same leak also claims that the handset will be available in four colour options: black, green, purple, and white. Black and green finishes were also offered on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, while purple appears to be a new addition to the Ultra lineup. These colours are likely to replace the earlier silver, pine green, and cypress green finishes seen on older Ultra models.

In terms of size, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to measure 77.6mm in width and around 8mm in thickness. It may weigh approximately 227 grams. By comparison, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra measured 75.3mm in width, was 9.4mm thick, and weighed up to 229 grams depending on the variant.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline: Expected Details

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will launch in China next week, with reports pointing to a launch window between December 22 and December 27. The phone will also debut as the first product under Xiaomi’s new strategic co-creation partnership with Leica.

Previous leaks indicate that the handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On the camera front, it is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens.