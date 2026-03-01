Xiaomi 17 series, Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch date confirmed after MWC reveal

Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch date for its new flagship smartphones and tablet lineup. The Xiaomi 17 series and the Xiaomi Pad 8 will debut in India on March 11. The confirmation comes after the devices were introduced for global markets at MWC 2026. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched globally: Check specs, features, India launch date

The updated launch date has been reflected on Xiaomi India’s official channels and Amazon India microsites, as first reported following the global unveiling. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 launched globally with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Specs, features

What’s launching in India

India will get the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, which is unveiled globally under as the Leica Leitzphone by Xiaomi, is not expected to launch here. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra launch teased for MWC 2026: What we know so far

As per information shared around the launch, the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 17 is expected to feature a slightly smaller battery compared to some other regions. Reports suggest it could pack a 6,300mAh battery, while the Ultra model in India is tipped to come with a 6,000mAh unit.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is said to support 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi is also expected to bring its photography kit accessory alongside the Ultra model at launch.

Both smartphones are likely to be available via Mi.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi’s offline retail stores after the official launch.

Xiaomi Pad 8 also coming

Alongside the smartphones, Xiaomi will introduce the Xiaomi Pad 8 in India. The Indian version of the tablet is expected to come with the same specifications as the global model. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and ship with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

The Pad 8 is also tipped to feature a 9,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Xiaomi says this should be enough to offer up to two days of usage on a single charge, depending on how the device is used.

India is expected to get two variants of the tablet, including a standard version and a Matte Glass edition. The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, which has launched in global markets, is not expected to arrive in India.

Along with the tablet, Xiaomi is expected to bring accessories like the Focus Pen Pro and a keyboard made for the Pad 8.

Now that the March 11 launch date is confirmed, Xiaomi will likely begin teasing the devices in the coming days. Pricing and availability details for India will be announced at the launch event.