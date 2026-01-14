Xiaomi 17 Max Leak Reveals Battery, Display, And Charging Details: All We Know

Xiaomi is expected to add another phone to its Xiaomi 17 lineup. The device, tipped to be called the Xiaomi 17 Max, has appeared in fresh leaks from China. While the company has not officially confirmed its existence, multiple details about the phone have started doing the rounds. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G First Sale In India Today: Price, Bank Offers, Specs Explained

The Xiaomi 17 Max is said to launch as the fifth model in the Xiaomi 17 series. The lineup already includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, all of which are currently available in China.

Battery and Charging Details

As per the latest leak by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the phone could pack an 8,000mAh battery. If this turns out to be accurate, it would be the largest battery used in the Xiaomi 17 series so far.

The phone is also tipped to support fast charging. Leaks suggest 100W wired charging support, along with 50W wireless charging. This combination is not common for phones with such a large battery and could make the 17 Max appealing to users who prioritise long usage and quick top-ups.

Display and Design

On the front, the Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to feature a large flat OLED display, measuring either 6.8 inches or 6.9 inches. Leaks suggest the bezels will be narrow and even on all sides.

In terms of design, the phone is not expected to include a secondary rear display, unlike the Pro models in the series. Instead, its back design is said to be similar to the standard Xiaomi 17.

Xiaomi 17 Max Specs (Leaked)

The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to use the same chipset found across the Xiaomi 17 lineup. Leaks point to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

In terms of cameras, the phone is said to feature a periscope telephoto lens, which could offer better zoom performance than the standard Xiaomi 17. The primary camera is expected to be similar to the one used on the base model, with some improvements in output.

Xiaomi 17 Max Launch Timeline

The Xiaomi 17 Max is rumoured to launch in China around April. There is no clarity yet on whether the phone will be released in other markets. More details are expected to surface closer to the launch.