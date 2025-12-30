Xiaomi 17 Lineup Isn’t Done Yet! Fifth Model Tipped For 2026

Xiaomi has barely wrapped up its flagship launch cycle in China, and it already looks like the company isn’t done yet. After introducing the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and the recently launched Ultra model, a fresh leak now hints that another Xiaomi 17 series phone could be in the works. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 And 6,800mAh Battery: Price, Specs

The information comes from a well-known tipster on Weibo, suggesting that Xiaomi is internally testing a new device under the same lineup. If true, this would become the fifth model in the Xiaomi 17 series, quietly expanding the flagship range even further. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Today: Time, Live Stream, Specs, And India Timeline

A New Model With A “Minor Refresh”?

According to the report by GizmoChina, the upcoming phone isn’t expected to bring a radical redesign or major shift. Instead, it’s described as a minor refresh over existing models. That suggests Xiaomi may be fine-tuning certain aspects rather than creating a completely new identity for the device. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Date Confirmed For December 25: Here’s What We Know

The phone is tipped to feature a large flat display, measuring either 6.8 inches or 6.9 inches, with ultra-thin and symmetrical bezels. That already places it close to the Pro Max territory, at least in terms of screen size. At this point, it’s unclear how Xiaomi will position it – whether as a slightly tweaked Pro Max alternative or something that sits quietly between existing variants.

One thing that doesn’t change is performance. The leaked phone is said to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the same flagship chip that powers the rest of the Xiaomi 17 lineup. The leak also mentions a periscope telephoto camera. However, details around sensor sizes, zoom levels, or Leica tuning haven’t surfaced yet. Battery capacity, charging speeds, and other hardware specifics are also still under wraps.

When could it launch?

The tipster claims that Xiaomi could launch this new model in the first half of 2026, starting with China. That’s still months away, and given how early this leak is, plans could change along the way.

Trending Now

It’s also worth noting that Xiaomi often tests multiple prototypes internally, and not all of them make it to retail shelves. So, for now, this should be seen as an early signal rather than a confirmed product.