Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Xiaomi launched its flagship series, dubbed Xiaomi 17, in India today, with power-packed features and enhancements. The series includes two devices, including Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The official sale of the devices will take place via the e-commerce site, Amazon, and the Xiaomi official India online store. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 series, Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch date confirmed after MWC reveal

Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India, Availability, Where to Buy

Xiaomi 17 is available at Rs 89,999 for its 12GB + 256GB storage variant. However, the 12GB + 512 GB variant costs Rs 99,999. The device is available in three color options, including black and venture green. The EMI starts at Rs 9,999 per month. However, the early bird and introductory offer will allow buyers to grab the 512GB variant at the same price of 256GB variant- Rs 89,999. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched globally: Check specs, features, India launch date

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is launched in single storage variant of 16GB+512GB at Rs 1,39,999. The EMI starts at Rs 14,444 per month. The SBI card holders will get up to Rs 10,000 discount on the device. It i available in two colors, including black and red. The early bird offer will allow buyers to grab this flagship device at Rs 1,09,999. It will go on sale in India on March 18. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 launched globally with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Specs, features

Both the devices will be available on mi.com, amazon.in, and xiaomi retail starting from 18 March. Buyers will also get free Xiaomi Professional Photography Kit Pro worth Rs 19,999 with Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

The early bird sale starts from 13 March and will last ill 17 March on Mi.com, amazon.in, and xiaomi retail for both the smartphones. The company is also offering free phone damage protection plan worth Rs 9,999 for both the devices.

The countdown hits the final stretch. In just 60 minutes, we redefine what a flagship can be. Witness the next chapter of imaging excellence with the #Xiaomi17Series. Launching today at 11 AM. Join Us Here: https://t.co/qvUr9AKPIn pic.twitter.com/toxCqeQ8jO — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 11, 2026

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Specifications

Processor

Under the hood, both the smartphones are powered by a a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Both the phones run on Xiaomi HyperOS.

Display

For display, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,060 nits peak brightness, and Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. Whereas, the Xiaomi 17 packs a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656×1,220 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

Camera

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is equipped with the Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP LOFIC Omnivision 1050L primary camera along with an optical image stabilisation along with a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide-angle camera. The third camera includes a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. For selfies, it comes with a 50MP OV50M front camera.

Talking about the Xiaomi 17, it comes with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with a f/1.67 aperture and a 23mm focal length alog with 50MP telephoto lens. The third camera comprises of 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 102-degree field of view. For clicking selfies, you will have a 50MP front camera.

Battery

Powering the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging along with 22.5W reverse wireless charging. However, the Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.