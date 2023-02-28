Xiaomi 13 Pro made its way to markets outside of China at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The latest flagship phone was launched in most European, as well as Indian markets, but the price for buyers in India was revealed just today. Xiaomi 13 Pro costs Rs 79,999 but with a slew of offers, including bank discounts, it will cost you much less. But if you are buying the phone without offers, the price of Rs 79,999 should mean its specifications and features should knock your socks off. That is not true, at least not for the Indian variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, Watch S1 Pro launched in Europe: Price, specifications

After the confusion prevailed on social media about the Xiaomi 13 Pro's IP rating, Xiaomi came forward and clarified that the Indian version of the phone does not carry an IP rating. Sandeep Sarma, senior marketing manager at Xiaomi India, said in a tweet that even though the Indian Xiaomi 13 Pro units do not come with an IP rating, they have the same level of water and dust resistance as their European counterparts. In other words, the Xiaomi 13 Pro units that will be sold in India will be water resistant in fresh water to a maximum depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes and are protected from dust – all without the need for extra cases or covers. It is just that Xiaomi does not have a rating or certificate to prove it to you when buying the phone in India.

Indian retail unit of #Xiaomi13Pro comes with the same level of protection against dust and water as the global unit. We wanted everyone to experience the device alongside global. Due to time constraints, getting a certification for an IP rating in a short time was a challenge. — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) February 27, 2023

IP stands for Ingress Protection and the rating signifies its levels. IP68 means a device can endure dust ingress completely and resist the entry of water when submerged in 1.5-metre deep for up to half an hour. This also means the device can withstand water splashes easily. The rating guarantees that sort of protection and is a validation for customers. But it comes with a premium that smartphone brands have to pay. The cost of obtaining an IP rating for a phone is ideally included in the phone’s final price. However, the demarcation of the costs is not available.

If the European Xiaomi 13 Pro has an IP68 rating at a price of EUR 1,299, the Indian version without that rating should cost less. Well, it does — by a large margin. Instead of costing the European price equivalent of about Rs 1.14 lakh, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs 79,999. If you opt for bank discounts and exchange offers, the phone may even cost you less than Rs 50,000.