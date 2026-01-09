Vivo X200T India Launch Appears Close As Full Specs Leak Online: Check Here

Vivo seems to be getting ready to introduce a new premium smartphone in India, and fresh leaks have now revealed most of the key details. The Vivo X200T has appeared in recent leaks, giving us a clearer idea of what the phone could bring to the table. Vivo has not officially announced the device yet, but recent leaks suggest a launch may be around the corner. Also Read: Vivo X200T India Launch Timeline, Price Range Leak Online: All Details

Vivo X200T Specifications, Features (Leaked)

The Vivo X200T is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The screen is also said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. Leaks also suggest the Vivo X200T could be offered in multiple configurations, with RAM going up to 16GB along with higher storage options.

On the software side, the phone is tipped to ship with Android 16 out of the box. The company is said to be planning five major Android updates along with seven years of security patches for the Vivo X200T.

The Vivo X200T is tipped to pack a 6,200mAh battery. Charging support is said to include 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

The device could feature a triple rear camera setup with three 50MP sensors – a Sony LYT-702 main, a Samsung JN1 ultra-wide, and a periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, the Vivo X200T is said to feature a 32MP front camera.

Other expected features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, eSIM support, and a vapour chamber cooling system for managing heat during use.

Trending Now

Vivo X200T Price and Availability (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo X200T could be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000 in India. The phone is expected to launch in black and purple colour options. Some leaks also suggest the device may be a rebranded Vivo model with slightly updated hardware.