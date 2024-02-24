Vivo has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone series in India dubbed the Vivo V30 series. The smartphone series was announced by the company earlier this month and it was expected to be available in select regions including India. Now, the India launch has been confirmed via the company’s official website and a Flipkart listing.

Vivo V30 series India launch timeline

The Vivo V30 series is confirmed to launch in India soon. Both devices in the series, including the Vivo V30 Pro and V30 will be available in the country, as per Vivo. The phones will be sold in the online market via Flipkart. We expect it to also be sold offline just like other Vivo devices.

Unfortunately, the launch date of the device hasn’t been revealed. But we expect the device to go official next month in the country. Expect the series to be placed in the mid-range segment.

Upon launch, the V30 phones will compete with the Oppo Reno series, OnePlus Nord 3/12R, and iQOO mid-range devices.

Vivo V30 series specifications and features

Since Vivo has already made a formal announcement of the series, we do know the specs of the phones. Starting with the screen, the Vivo V30 5G duo features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution. The punch-hole screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800 nits of peak brightness. Further, the screen has HDR10+ support and doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One of the major prowesses of the Vivo V30 Pro is its cameras. The device has a triple-rear camera system co-tuned by ZEISS. The main lens has a 50MP OIS lens which is assisted by a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Lastly, there’s a 50MP ultrawide sensor for wide shots.

The Vivo V30, on the other hand, has a customary setup lacking a telephoto lens. It also has a triple-rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Upfront, both have a 50MP selfie camera.

The V30 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The V30 gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with the same RAM and storage configuration as the Pro model.

The series packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging support. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. As for connectivity, there’s 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS. The duo boot on Android 14 OS with FuntouchOS 14 on top.