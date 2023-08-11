Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo V29 series in India, and the first phone in the lineup is expected to be the Vivo V29e. The device has already been teased by the company, and some key details about its design and camera have been revealed.

The Vivo V29e will have a slim, sleek, and light body, and it will be available in eye-catching colors. The phone will have a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls, and a 64MP primary camera with OIS on the back. The V29e will also have a “wedding portrait” feature, which is designed to help users take better photos of weddings and other special events.

In terms of performance, the Vivo V29e is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 or Snapdragon 480+ chipset. It will have 8GB of RAM and the choice of 128GB and 256GB of storage. The phone is expected to start at around Rs 30,000 in India.

Although the phone’s launch is confirmed, its exact date is yet to be revealed. The phone is expected to be available in India through online and offline channels.

In addition to the Vivo V29e, the company is also expected to launch the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro in India. The Vivo V29 will have a more premium design than the V29e, and it is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset. The Vivo V29 Pro will be the most powerful phone in the lineup, and it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The Vivo V29 series is expected to be a major upgrade over the Vivo V27 series, and it will offer a variety of features and options for users to choose from. The phones are anticipated to be popular in India, and they could help Vivo to increase its market share in the offline market.

Here are some of the key features of the Vivo V29e:

Slim, sleek, and light body

Eye-catching colors

50MP front camera

64MP primary camera with OIS

Wedding portrait feature

Snapdragon 480 or Snapdragon 480+ chipset

8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB storage

Starting price of Rs 30,00

The Vivo V29e appears to be a promising phone that may offer a good balance of features and price. Let’s wait for the company to confirm its exact release date in the coming weeks.

— Nishtha Srivastava