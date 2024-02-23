Best camera phones you can buy under Rs 30,000

Amazon finds: Powerful smartphones are increasingly replacing DSLRs for photography. Good DSLR cameras are pricey, and they are often out of reach of a lot of people. Smartphones, on the other hand, are compact, come at a starting price that is way less than that of a camera and they don’t require special training or skills to use. All of these factors make smartphones are preferred choice over DSLRs, especially the low-budget ones. So, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers a strong camera performance, here are our top picks for you:

Vivo V29e 5G

READ MORE Top 5 electric toothbrushes you can buy under Rs 1,000 in India

READ MORE 5 Cheapest smartphones you can buy on Amazon right now

This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 26,650 on Amazon India and it comes in Red and Blue colour variants. This smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz 3D curved display with full HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has a 64MP + 8MP camera at the back and a 50MP camera in the front.

Buy Now on Amazon

Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G

This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 28,769 on Amazon India and it comes in submarine blue colour variant. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz 3D curved vision OLED display with full HD+ resolution and ProXDR support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging capacity. It features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has a 50MP + 8MP + 64MP camera setup at the back and a 50MP camera in the front.

Buy Now on Amazon

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G

This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 27,849 on Amazon India and it comes in iceberg blue colour variant. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimsensity 1080 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, this phone has a 200MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.