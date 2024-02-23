Best camera phones you can buy under Rs 30,000

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Amazon finds: Powerful smartphones are increasingly replacing DSLRs for photography. Good DSLR cameras are pricey, and they are often out of reach of a lot of people. Smartphones, on the other hand, are compact, come at a starting price that is way less than that of a camera and they don’t require special training or skills to use. All of these factors make smartphones are preferred choice over DSLRs, especially the low-budget ones. So, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers a strong camera performance, here are our top picks for you:
This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 26,650 on Amazon India and it comes in Red and Blue colour variants. This smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz 3D curved display with full HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has a 64MP + 8MP camera at the back and a 50MP camera in the front.
This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 28,769 on Amazon India and it comes in submarine blue colour variant. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz 3D curved vision OLED display with full HD+ resolution and ProXDR support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging capacity. It features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has a 50MP + 8MP + 64MP camera setup at the back and a 50MP camera in the front.
This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 27,849 on Amazon India and it comes in iceberg blue colour variant. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimsensity 1080 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, this phone has a 200MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.
Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo
