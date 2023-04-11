Vivo on Tuesday launched the all-new T2 5G smartphone series in India. The Vivo T2 5G series comprises T2 5G and T2X 5G. Both phones come with a stylish design and feature dual cameras. Also Read - Vivo Y100A quietly launches in India: Check specs and price

Vivo T2 5G series price in India, colors, and availability

The Vivo T2 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Including Rs 1,500 bank offer from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank, the phone will be available for Rs 17,499 and Rs 19,499. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G series is coming on April 11: Here’s what we know so far

It has two color options, namely Velocity Wave and Nitro Blue. The first sale of the phone is scheduled for April 18 on Flipkart. Also Read - Vivo to launch the Vivo T2 series smartphones in India on April 11: Here what we know so far

The Vivo T2x 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. With Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, the final starting price of the phone comes to Rs 11,999.

The device has Aurora Gold. Glimmer Black, and Marine Blue shades. It will go up for its first sale on April 22 on Flipkart.

The Vivo T2 5G sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is a water-drop notch panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a screen brightness of 1300 nits.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary lens. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It boots on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

Coming to the Vivo T2x 5G, the device features a 6.58-inch LCD notch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080p pixels. The device has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. There’s an 8MP camera on the front to click selfie shots.

At the helm, it is powered by a Dimensity 6020 chipset, which was previously seen on the Tecno Spark 10 5G. The device has a 4GB of base RAM option and 128GB of internal storage.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has Funtouch OS 13 on top.