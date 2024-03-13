Vivo has come up with a new phone that could probably be one of the most affordable smartphones right now. The company has launched the new Vivo Y03 but only in Indonesia. That means customers in India cannot get their hands on this phone currently, which costs less than Rs 7,000. As a low-end phone, there are not a lot of bells and whistles on the Y03, but it still has a good design and modest specifications that most customers in this price segment will like. Let us take a look at the specifications and price details of this new Vivo phone.

Vivo Y03 price

The new Vivo Y03 will be available in Indonesia for now where it will cost IDR 1,299,000 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and IDR 1,499,000 for the variant with 128GB of internal storage. In Indian currency, these are about Rs 6,900 and Rs 7,970, respectively at the current exchange rates. The Vivo Y03 comes in Space Black and Gem Green colours in the market. Vivo has not said anything about bringing this phone to more markets, so we will have to see if it ever comes to India.

Vivo Y03 specifications

In terms of specifications, the new Vivo Y03 has a lot more than the basic ones. It uses a 6.56-inch LCD with a resolution of 720×1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which does not support 5G. This chip is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, but you can expand the storage using a microSD card when you need more. The phone also supports virtual RAM of up to 4GB. It runs Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and even comes with an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water. There is a 13MP main camera on the back, along with a QVGA camera to give the phone a dual-sensor system. For selfies, the phone includes a 5MP shooter inside the waterdrop-style notch. Inside the Vivo Y03 is a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 15W speed from the bundled charger.