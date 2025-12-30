The Most Anticipated Smartphone Launches Of 2026 That We Are Excited For!

The smartphone calendar for 2026 is already looking packed and exciting for many reasons! At least leaks and rumours say so! After some interesting launches in 2025, next year is shaping up to be even more competitive, whether it is about the usual flagship models or the new upcoming foldables by Samsung and Apple. Also Read: CRYP

If you're planning to upgrade in 2026, it might be worth holding off for a few months or so as the new phones are on the way! From Apple's first foldable to Samsung's next-gen flagships, tri-fold and Google's Pixels, here are the most-awaited smartphones of 2026 that we are excited for.

iPhone Fold (Expected: 2026)

Apple's first foldable iPhone is easily one of the most talked-about devices heading into 2026. While Apple has stayed silent officially, multiple reports suggest the iPhone Fold could debut as a book-style foldable with a strong focus on durability and crease control.

Rather than chasing the thinnest design, Apple is expected to prioritise long-term reliability, polished software transitions, and app optimisation for the larger inner display. Pricing will likely sit well above standard iPhones, positioning it as a premium experiment rather than a mass-market device.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold (Expected Early 2026)

Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, the first-ever tri-folding phone by the tech giant. However, the global launch is still awaited, which is expected to take place in 2026. What do we know about it apart from the fact that it is tri-fold? It features a massive 10-inch display when unfolded, measures 3.9mm, packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 200MP camera at the back.

iPhone 18 series (Expected: September 2026)

Apple’s main flagship moment of the year will still be the iPhone 18 lineup. This time, the company may change its usual formula. Early rumours suggest Apple could skip the standard model and focus only on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a redesigned iPhone Air successor. Under the hood, the series is expected to debut the A20 Bionic chip, with a stronger emphasis on on-device AI, efficiency gains, and camera processing improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series (Expected: Early 2026)

Leaks say that Samsung may launch the flagship series early with the Galaxy S26 lineup in late January or early February. After experimenting with model reshuffles this year, reports suggest Samsung will return to a familiar three-phone strategy: Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. What will be better is the camera refinements and AI features. Under the hood, these models should be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while Exynos 2600 appearing in select regions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 (Expected: mid-2026)

Well, the TriFold may not be far, but that doesn’t mean Samsung is slowing down on other foldables. The usual Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 are expected to launch later in mid-2026. This time, these are expected to focus on form factor, hinge durability, slimmer design, and better battery efficiency.

Google Pixel 11 series (Expected: August 2026)

Google’s Pixel 11 lineup is expected to land in the second half of the year, just like the previous models. Leaks suggest that the Pixel 11 series may include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL, possibly joined by a new Pixel Fold variant. However, the focus is expected to be on photography, AI features, and a next-gen Tensor chip paired with a new MediaTek modem.

While all these smartphone launches seem exciting based on the leaks and rumours, however, how they will turn out to be in real is yet to be seen.