Tecno on Monday announced the all-new Tecno Pova 5 series in India. The series comprises the Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro phones, both coming with Arc Interface. Arc Interface is an LED light setup on the back of the device that makes the phone stand out in front of its competition. Other highlights of the series include a 120Hz display, a MediaTek chipset, and up to 68W fast charging.

Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro price in India, offers, and availability

The Tecno Pova 5 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes in three color options, namely, Hurricane Blue, Mecha Black, and Amber Gold. The Pova 5 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It has two color options – Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion.

Tecno will be offering an additional Rs 1,000 bonus if you go with the exchange offer. Those interested in buying on EMI can avail 6 months of no-cost EMI option. The first sale of the phone is scheduled for August 22 on Amazon.

Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro specifications

The Tecno Pova 5 series come with a 3D textured design on the back featuring ARC Interface. The ARC interface is backed by multi-color LED lights that turn on when calls or notifications hit the device. The lighting setup is somewhat customizable.

The Pova 5 Pro sports a 6.78-inch main display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The device has a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP and an AI lens.

It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UMCP internal storage. It has 8GB of additional RAM support with the help of the virtual RAM feature. There’s also a microSD card slot for additional storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. It boots on Android 13 OS and has HiOS 13.1 on top.

The vanilla Pova 5, on the other hand, has a bit toned-down specs sheet. It has the same display as the Pova 5 Pro. The front camera is 8MP on the vanilla phone paired with a 50MP dual-rear camera system.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Similar to the Pro model, this one also has virtual RAM and storage expandability support. It houses a massive 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It also runs on the latest HiOS 13.1 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.