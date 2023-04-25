Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July

Samsung typically hosts its Galaxy Unpacked event in August every year wherein it launches its next generation of foldable devices, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. However, word is that the company may launch its foldable-display smartphones a little earlier this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 fast charging to remain unchanged

According to a report by SamMobiles, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July this year amid growing competition in the foldables market. The report says that the launch will happen sometime in the last week of July between July 25 and July 27 and that it will launch its next-gen smartwatch, that is, the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Tab S9 series along with its next-gen earbuds at the event.

While these dates are not significantly earlier than the August dates that the company typically chooses for launching its flagship devices, they do represent a major shift in the company's foldables strategy. The move, if true, would represent an acknowledgement on Samsung's part at a time when the competition in the foldables market is increasing significantly. Google is expected to showcase its first foldable display smartphone, dubbed as the Google Pixel Fold, at Google I/O 2023. OnePlus too is likely to showcase its first foldable smartphone sometime in the third quarter of the year. Besides these, Oppo and Tecno have already launched their foldable devices, while Motorola is planning to launch its next-gen Moto Razr soon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 features and specifications

As far as features are concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to come with a 7.6-inch primary display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display. The phone is likely to sport a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP selfie camera. In terms of backup, the phone is likely to come with a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is likely to sport a 6.7-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.4-inch cover screen. It is tipped to come powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and come with features such as a 12MP dual-rear camera setup and 25W fast charging support.