According to a new report from Elec, Apple has told Samsung to start producing OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. This makes it the first display supplier to get a green signal as it apparently cleared Production Validation Testing (PVT). The other two suppliers, LG and BOE are yet to pass this stage.

It is reported that the BOE panels have yield issues. These panels have light bleeding around the Dynamic Island cut-out. It is to be noted that previously, the LG panels had reportedly failed the reliability tests. LG-made OLEDs were found stuck to the metal shell.

Having said that, Samsung is now the only player that has started pacing up and it appears, it will likely be the major supplier of OLEDs this year. However, if BOE as well as LG-made panels, are looked into, and if the issues get fixed, both display makers may also catch up with Samsung.

Owing to this news, Apple is reported to have a short supply of iPhone models at launch. Especially of the iPhone 15 Pro models, since the Pros this time are said to have narrower bezels as compared to the vanilla iPhones.

The iPhone 15 lineup will have the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhones are expected to get new Green color, while the Pro models may get a Red shade or a Blue shade. The former shade may be called Crimson, as per rumors.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely get Dynamic Island and a new main sensor. The duo is said to get a new 48MP main lens alongside an ultra-wide unit. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is speculated to feature a periscope telephoto lens that supports 6x zoom.

The vanilla models will likely be powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, whereas, the Pro models may pack the new A17 Bionic SoC. The new iPhones will also get upgraded battery capacities. The iPhone 15 is said to pack a larger 3,877mAh battery, followed by iPhone 15 Plus with a 4,912mAh cell, and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with 3,650 and 4,852mAh batteries.

For comparison, the existing iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,325mAh cell, the iPhone 14 Pro packs a 3,200mAh cell, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323mAh battery. Other than this, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to start at 256GB. The entire lineup will get a USB Type-C port and of course, a price hike (That goes without saying).