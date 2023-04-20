Microsoft Bing may soon replace Google Search as the default search engine on Samsung smartphones, according to a report published by New York Times. Being the second largest smartphone manufacturer, the Suwon-based company can put Google at risk of loss in annual revenue if it switches to Bing. Also Read - Google Meet will let you turn off individual video feeds in a meeting: How to use it

Microsoft Bing has gained a lot of news recently after it integrated OpenAI’s Chat GPT model in Bing. Revamped Bing can solve much more complex queries and tasks. Integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT has given Bing an edge over its competitors. Also Read - Elon Musk declares a war on Microsoft, Google; plans to launch ChatGPT rival soon

Samsung now makes Android-powered smartphones only, but it has launched devices in the past that ran on Windows Phone and Symbian operating systems. The Korean company has partnerships with both Google and Microsoft, and its smartphones come with pre-loaded apps and services from both the tech giants, such as Google News and One Drive. Also Read - Google is developing a new AI-powered search engine: Details here

According to the report, Samsung’s decision to switch from Google Search to Bing is still under negotiation and it is not final yet. But if Samsung makes the switch, it will herald new changes in the smartphone space.

Furthermore, it will not be easy for Samsung to make the switch as explained by Andreas Proschofsky on Twitter. All Android OEMs have to sign Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) to get a licence to use Play Store and other Google apps. Rules under this agreement make it mandatory for OEMs to set Google Search as the default search engine.

If Samsung makes the switch, its users will lose access to the play store and other apps like Google Maps and Gmail, which will not be a viable decision for Samsung.

Further, as reported by HT Tech, Google pays a hefty amount to Samsung, Apple and other telecom giants to stay as the number one search engine. Some people who are aware of this development speculate that this news could be a trick by Samsung to negotiate a better deal with Google.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is updating its Bing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 model. In addition to this, Microsoft has also integrated OpenAI’s DALL-E image creator with Bing, which allows users to directly generate images from Bing Chat.