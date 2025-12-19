Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Cameras Leak Hints At Major Upgrade Ahead Of 2026 Launch

Samsung’s foldable phones have slowly been closing the camera gap with its flagship Galaxy S-series, and the next model seems ready to take that approach a step further. Based on the previous trends, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch in 2026, and it could arrive with noticeable upgrades to its telephoto and ultrawide cameras, while keeping the main camera unchanged. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped To Be Slimmer Than Flip 7, Battery Upgrade Also Expected

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Camera Specs

As per a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to retain the 200MP primary camera introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The report also suggests that Samsung will stick with 10MP selfie cameras, one on the cover display and one on the inner screen. However, there’s no word yet on an under-display camera upgrade, so the setup may look familiar to Fold 7 users. Also Read: Samsung Expands Micro RGB TV Lineup For 2026 With Bigger Sizes And Smarter AI

Things get more interesting with the Zoom camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, up from the 10MP unit used on the previous generation. Talking about the ultrawide camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is reportedly moving from a 12MP ultrawide camera to a 50MP sensor. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 6 Best Camera Smartphones That Impressed Us In 2025

What About The Rest?

Beyond imaging, leaks hint that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be thinner and lighter, possibly around 10 percent slimmer than the current model. Samsung may also work on reducing the inner display crease using new internal materials. A larger 5,000mAh battery and the return of S Pen support are also being discussed, though nothing is confirmed yet.

When to expect it

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is still early in the rumour cycle and isn’t expected before July 2026. Specs could change before launch, but for now, it looks like Samsung is focusing on refining key areas rather than redesigning the Fold from scratch.