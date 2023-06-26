comscore
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be more durable than predecessor

    The smartphone is expected to feature a 3.4-inch cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x primary screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to be more durable than the Z Flip 4.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch next month globally.
    Samsung’s upcoming Z Flip 5 smartphone will reportedly be 50 per cent more durable than the previous Z Flip 4. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S24 series details leaked months ahead of launch: Check details

    The information came from the tipster Ahmed Qwaider, who also claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with 30 per cent improved Flex Mode and 45 per cent improved design than its predecessor, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Top 5 foldable phones to buy this year in India

    Also, the Z Flip 5 will likely feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

    The tipster also said that the Z Flip 5 smartphone will come with a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup with Gorilla Glass DX protection for the camera sensors.

    The new phone will also likely feature a 10MP selfie camera, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 3,700mAh battery, 25W fast wired charging and an IPX8 rating for water resistance, the report said.

    Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

    The Z Flip 5 is expected to come in eight colours — Blue, Cream, Coral, Diamond, Graphite, Misty Green, Platinum and Yellow. And, the Blue, Platinum and Yellow versions will likely be online-exclusive.

    IANS

    • Published Date: June 26, 2023 6:30 PM IST
