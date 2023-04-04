comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display showcased in this fresh leak
    News

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Here's a look at the bigger cover screen

    Mobiles

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will make its debut later this year alongside the bigger foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

    Highlights

    • Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Q3 of this year.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a bigger cover display.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset.
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Performance

    It’s no surprise that Samsung’s upgrading the cover display of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5. Whether it was planned long back or a reminder from the Oppo Find N2 Flip, we all saw that coming. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review: A creator’s paradise

    While the company is quiet about the phone, we now have a mockup (via SamMobile) of the device based on the concept that leaked sometime back. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may have the smoothest display by far

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, and specs

     

    As you’d expect, the cover screen of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is oddly shaped. However, the placement is such that it may improve your selfie game and give tough competition to Oppo’s flip alternative.

    Some of the rumors in the past suggested that the Z Flip 5 will have a  cover screen size between 3 inches and 4 inches, which will be a solid upgrade.

    For starters, Samsung bumped the size from 1.1-inch on the Z Flip to 1.9-inch in the last two Z Flip phones, namely the Flip 3 and Flip 4.

    The bigger screen real estate will offer plenty of benefits if Samsung decides to polish the software properly. To give readers an understanding, here’s an example.

    In order to start voice recording on the Z Flip 4, users have to open the phone, i.e. they have to unfold the device. On the other hand, users can simply start voice recording on the cover display and do a lot more.

    So you get the point. Samsung’s bigger cover screen would surely be an upgrade we all need, but the software should be optimized for the cover screen—in order to get it to use to its fullest.

    Apart from this, the Z Flip 5 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC. It will come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Samsung’s One UI on top.

    The details of the Z Flip 5 are scant for now, but as we reach closer to the end of Q2, clearer details are expected to emerge.

    • Published Date: April 4, 2023 11:44 AM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Twitter logo is now Doge from Elon Musk's favourite cryptocurrency

    Travelling soon? This Google Lens feature will let you explore a lot more

    Google Search gets three travel-friendly features: Check details

    Google Maps gets four new features: Check details

    How to reset or change your Amazon password

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

    Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

    Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
    Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search
    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

    Tech Updates/ launch

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
    Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India