It's no surprise that Samsung's upgrading the cover display of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5. Whether it was planned long back or a reminder from the Oppo Find N2 Flip, we all saw that coming.

While the company is quiet about the phone, we now have a mockup (via SamMobile) of the device based on the concept that leaked sometime back.



As you’d expect, the cover screen of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is oddly shaped. However, the placement is such that it may improve your selfie game and give tough competition to Oppo’s flip alternative.

Some of the rumors in the past suggested that the Z Flip 5 will have a cover screen size between 3 inches and 4 inches, which will be a solid upgrade.

For starters, Samsung bumped the size from 1.1-inch on the Z Flip to 1.9-inch in the last two Z Flip phones, namely the Flip 3 and Flip 4.

The bigger screen real estate will offer plenty of benefits if Samsung decides to polish the software properly. To give readers an understanding, here’s an example.

In order to start voice recording on the Z Flip 4, users have to open the phone, i.e. they have to unfold the device. On the other hand, users can simply start voice recording on the cover display and do a lot more.

So you get the point. Samsung’s bigger cover screen would surely be an upgrade we all need, but the software should be optimized for the cover screen—in order to get it to use to its fullest.

Apart from this, the Z Flip 5 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC. It will come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Samsung’s One UI on top.

The details of the Z Flip 5 are scant for now, but as we reach closer to the end of Q2, clearer details are expected to emerge.