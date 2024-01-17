The wait is over, Samsung will finally take wraps off the Galaxy S24 Series later today at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. The launch event will be streamed live online and we are expected to three new Samsung Galaxy S24 phones. The new devices will succeed the existing Galaxy S23 lineup. Let’s see when and where you can watch today’s launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Watch the live launch event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will start at 11:30 PM today. Those interested in watching the launch event live can click on the preview below.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to expect?

By now, everyone knows that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S24 Series of phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event. This time around, the event will be themed after AI. Samsung has been promoting artificial intelligence on social media confirming that the upcoming flagship phones will have AI tech. Samsung is calling it the ‘Galaxy AI’.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series arriving later today will comprise three smartphones dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24. The former will be the most exciting out of all since it will get some major improvements including a flat display, new colors, and more AI amongst other S24 devices.

The new Galaxy S24 phones are expected to feature a brighter 2600 nits display. They will also be tougher with the newer Gorilla Glass Victus 3 protection. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are expected to have 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Dynamix AMOLED panels. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, may feature a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution.

As for the cameras, Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are expected to boast a 50MP triple-rear camera system. The setup will also include an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto sensor. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature an updated quad-camera system. The Ultra’s setup will be led by a 200MP main lens, a new 50MP periscope telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom instead of 10x (as seen on the S23 Ultra), a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

Powering the S24 Ultra will mostly be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus may get the in-house Exynos 2400 chipset. The phones will likely have up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The S24 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh cell with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The other S24 models will likely get a battery upgrade of 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh each.