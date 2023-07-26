Samsung is all set to host its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today. This will be the company’s second launch event this year and will take place at Seoul in South Korea for the first time. Usually, Samsung hosts its events in Europe or the US.

Samsung is expected to introduce two new smartphones at the event, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In addition to this, the company is also likely to unveil its next smartwatch series, the Galaxy Watch 6 series and its next series of tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch Livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will start at 7am ET (4:30pm IST) on Wednesday. The event will be broadcasted live from Seoul in South Korea.

Interested viewers can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked livestream via the company’s YouTube channel, the Samsung website, Samsung TV Plus, and the Samsung Newsroom website.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What to expect

The main highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event are expected to be the launch of the new Galaxy Z foldables. Samsung has already given a glimpse of its new foldable phones. Interested buyers can even pre-order the upcoming devices before Samsung reveals them.

Samsung will introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which will be the successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 that the company released a year ago.

According to rumours, both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with an S Pen. In addition to this, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to have some visual changes compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from last year, while the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phone is said to have a bigger cover screen compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come with a 4400mAh battery and is anticipated to run Samsung’s One UI 5.1 layer based on Android 13 OS.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 1080×2640. The smartphone may also have a 3.4-inch outer screen. It may be offered in two storage variants- 256GB and 512GB and a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is likely to have a 3700mAh battery and may also run One UI 5.1 skin.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series

Apart from the foldable smartphones, Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which is likely to be the successor to last year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is rumoured to have a rotating bezel, according to previous leaks and reports.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

In addition to this, the company is also likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, which will be the successor of the Galaxy Tab 8 series and it is expected to consist of Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.